National Theatre Fest-2026: Ladakhi play ‘Rangwang’ staged

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, July 15: A Ladakhi theatre play titled 'Rangwang' based on the historic Salt Revolution (Namak Andolan) led by Mahatma Gandhi, was staged today at Lotsava Auditorium in Ladakh Cultural Academy Complex, Leh, as part of the National Theatre Festival 2026.

The programme was organized under the aegis and direction of Sangeet Natak Akademi (SNA), New Delhi, on the occasion of 150th anniversary celebrations of 'Vande Mataram' and in commemoration of Mahakavi Kalidas Jayanti.

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The festival carries the theme 'Bharat Speaks through Theatre, Yuva Rangmanch Se Rashtra Jagran.'

The play 'Rangwang' was presented in the Ladakhi language by Mandala Artworks, Ladakh, under the direction of young and dynamic theatre director Diksit Angmo. The production was supervised by Tsetan Angchuk and Sonam Stobgais.

As many as 27 young artists performed in the play. Music for the play was composed by Rigzin Gurmait and Tsering Chorol while the lyrics were penned by Tsetan Angchuk Nyamo.

The programme was graced by Tashi Gyalson, former Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Leh, as chief guest. Tsewang Paljor, Deputy Secretary, Ladakh Academy of Art, Culture & Languages (LAACL) and Nazir Hussain, Deputy Secretary, LAACL, attended the programme as guests of honour, Mipham Otsal, NSD alumnus, Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee and former General Council Member, SNA and Tundup Dorjey, General Council Member, SNA, were special guests.