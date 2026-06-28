An indigenous blueprint for securing Bharat

Sunny Dua

sunnydua55@gmail.com

Book: National Security Doctrine - Indic principles for securing India

Author: Brig Rajiv Mahna

Pages: 221

Price: Rs 1199

In an era when national security is increasingly shaped by complex geopolitical rivalries, technological disruptions, information warfare, and economic competition, Brig Rajiv Mahna's National Security Doctrine - Indic Principles for Securing India emerges as a timely and significant contribution to India's strategic literature. The book makes a persuasive case for developing a distinctly Indian national security doctrine rooted not in borrowed theories and imported frameworks, but in Bharat's own civilisational wisdom, historical experiences, cultural ethos, and contemporary aspirations.

The central argument of the book is both simple and profound: every nation must formulate its national security doctrine based on its unique circumstances, strategic culture, and historical journey. Brig Mahna argues that while global security theories may offer useful insights, they cannot adequately address India's specific challenges and opportunities. According to him, Bharat's ancient civilisational heritage, remarkable resilience, unique national philosophy, and emergence as a modern nation-state have collectively shaped its security behaviour over centuries and must therefore form the foundation of its future security architecture.

One of the most innovative aspects of the book is the introduction of the National Security Syntax Analysis (NSSA) Technique. Through this indigenous analytical framework, the author attempts to identify a nation's "security concept orientation" by examining its strategic narratives, national interests, threat perceptions, force projection capabilities, and security objectives. By correlating these variables with prevailing geopolitical realities, Mahna develops what he terms the "Security Concept Picture." The framework is a noteworthy attempt to create an Indian methodology for understanding and analysing national security, moving beyond conventional Western models.

The book reflects extensive multidisciplinary research, drawing upon history, anthropology, geography, sociology, political science, philosophy, and security studies. Employing systems-analysis approaches, the author presents a structured methodology for understanding how nations perceive threats, formulate policies, and pursue strategic objectives. The result is a comprehensive examination of security that transcends the traditional military-centric approach and incorporates economic strength, diplomacy, technological advancement, societal cohesion, and national narratives as integral components of national power.

Divided into seven engaging chapters-India's National Security Discourse, Gazing Through Haze, Dappled Sun, Twilight Zone, Whispering Winds, Sunshine, and Pitstop-the book takes readers through a detailed exploration of India's security challenges and strategic possibilities. Brig Mahna identifies ten foundational security principles which, in his view, should guide India's national security thinking. He advocates a confident embrace of India's civilisational legacy and proposes that national policies should embody the DIVYA framework-Diverse, Inclusive, Valued, Yashasvi, and Authentic. He emphasizes internalising indigenous knowledge systems, prioritising development as an instrument of national power, adopting a proactive security orientation, and understanding the impact of asymmetrical strategic behaviour among South Asian nations and China.

Particularly compelling is the author's emphasis on strategic communication and national narratives. He argues that the formulation and dissemination of a coherent security narrative should be treated as a non-partisan national endeavour transcending political divisions. In an age where information warfare increasingly influences international relations, this observation carries considerable relevance.

The book also cautions against the indiscriminate use of the term "national security" for routine law-and-order issues, arguing that such overuse dilutes its strategic significance. Mahna maintains that the ultimate objective of any national security doctrine should be the creation of optimal conditions that safeguard sovereignty, ensure stability, and facilitate long-term national development.

Brig Rajiv Mahna writes with the authority of experience and the curiosity of a lifelong student. A decorated Indian Army veteran, he was awarded the Sena Medal for gallantry during Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka, the Yudh Seva Medal for distinguished command of a brigade deployed along the Line of Actual Control, and the Vishisht Seva Medal for his contributions to the Indian Army's weapons and equipment procurement process. A prolific commentator on strategic affairs for nearly four decades, he has crystallised his thoughts and observations into a coherent and compelling work. It is fitting that he dedicates his maiden book to his wife, Nimmi (Nirmal Mahna), an accomplished educationist.

Written in a lucid and accessible style, National Security Doctrine successfully bridges the gap between military professionals, policymakers, scholars, and informed citizens. While some readers may seek greater empirical validation of certain concepts, the book's true strength lies in provoking fresh thinking about an indigenous framework for India's security challenges and opportunities.

Overall, National Security Doctrine - Indic Principles for Securing India is an important, thought-provoking, and intellectually stimulating work. It challenges conventional strategic assumptions and encourages readers to view national security through an authentically Indian lens. For policymakers, defence professionals, strategic thinkers, students of security studies, and citizens interested in India's rise as a major global power, this book is both relevant and rewarding. Brig Rajiv Mahna deserves appreciation for producing a comprehensive and original work that enriches India's strategic discourse and contributes meaningfully to the ongoing debate on securing Bharat in the twenty-first century.