National Painters’ Camp by JKCCA starts at Mansar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 27: A National Painters’ Camp organized by J&K Centre for Creative Arts (JKCCA), Jammu to commemorate the death anniversary of Late Pt. Triloke Kaul, celebrated painter of J&K, was inaugurated today at Mansar (Udhampur) by Madhukar Wanzari, former HoD Sculpture Department, JJ School of Art, Mumbai.

Jang S. Verman, senior artist from Jammu was guest of honour on this occasion.

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Speaking on the occasion, O.P Sharma, founder Director, JKCCA said the camp was a tribute to Late Pt. Triloke Kaul, the world renowned painter of J&K who left for his heavenly abode during June, 2025.

“Triloke Kaul (1925-2025) belonged to the first generation of modern artists of Kashmir,” he maintained adding that such events would help promote the art & culture activity and provide opportunities to the artists of the country to come closer and share their skills, techniques.

Senior and young artists from different States/UTs of the country are participating in this camp and prominent among them are Yashwant Patel (Vallabh Vidya Nagar, Gujarat), Mohd. Moin (Dehradun), Chitrakar Jai (Haridwar), Kamal Nain Bhan, O.P Sharma and Shivani Bhat Koul from Jammu.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief guest, Madhukar Wanzari appreciated JKCCA for promoting art and artists by providing them an opportunity to share their knowledge and mediums of expression in the lap of scenic environment of J&K.