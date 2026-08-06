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National Javelin Day competitions on Aug 7

Excelsior Sports Correspondent JAMMU, Aug 5: The Jammu & Kashmir Amateur Athletics Association will organize National Javelin Day competitions on August 7 to commemorate the historic gold medal-winning performance of Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra at the Tokyo Olympics. The...

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Daily Excelsior
04:05 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 5: The Jammu & Kashmir Amateur Athletics Association will organize National Javelin Day competitions on August 7 to commemorate the historic gold medal-winning performance of Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra at the Tokyo Olympics.

The event, being held in collaboration with the University of Jammu, will take place at the Athletics Track, Jammu University. Competitions will be conducted in Under-14, Under-16, Under-18, Under-20 and Open categories for both boys and girls.

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Athletes participating in the event have been advised to report at the venue by 7 am and carry their Aadhaar card and date of birth certificate for verification.

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