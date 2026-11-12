National Education Conclave held at Govt College of Education Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 11: The Innovation and Action Research Cell of the Government College of Education (IASE), Cluster University Srinagar, organized the National Education Conclave-2026 today.

Conceived as a premier platform for policy dialogue, instructional reflection, and actionable recommendations, the conclave aimed to bridge the visionary framework of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 with the implementation realities and strategic priorities of Jammu & Kashmir.

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The event brought together eminent policymakers, educational administrators, and scholars from across the country to deliberate on two pivotal thematic tracks: "How far have the structural and curricular reforms envisaged under NEP 2020 translated into institutional practice?" in Higher Education, and "Competency-Based Education, Holistic Progress Card and Learner Development" in School Education.

The inaugural session commenced with the solemn rendering of the National Song and the National Anthem, and was attended by Prof. Dinesh Singh, Vice Chairman, J&K Higher Education Council; Prof. (Dr.) Mohammad Mobin, Vice Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar; Prof. (Dr.) Seema Naz, Principal of the host college, Nodal Principal, Kashmir Division Colleges; Prof. (Dr.) Syed Wilayat Hussain Rizvi, Registrar, Cluster University Srinagar; Prof. (Dr.) Khurshid Ahmad Mir, Controller of Examinations, Cluster University Srinagar; Prof. Aarti Srivastava, Professor & Head, Department of Higher & Professional Education, NIEPA; Prof. Sharad Sinha, Head, Department of Teacher Education, NCERT, New Delhi; and Prof. Amit Kauts, Dean, Faculty of Education, GNDU, Amritsar.

Prof. Dinesh Singh, Vice Chairman, Higher Education Council, J&K, delivered an inspiring keynote address reflecting deeply on the real meaning and purpose of education. He observed that true education is achieved when an individual begins to hear their own "inner drumbeat" and learns to march in tune with it.

Prof. (Dr.) Mohammad Mobin, Vice Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar, remarked that we are living in an unprecedented era of change where technology is rapidly overtaking conventional systems and demanding a fundamental restructuring of education. He stressed that the effective implementation of NEP-2020 must be firmly anchored in quality, relevance, high-impact research, and institutional collaboration.

Earlier, Prof. Naz highlighted a major institutional milestone, sharing that the college has been granted official recognition by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) to run B.Ed, M.Ed, Integrated B.Ed-M.Ed, and the flagship Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) across both B.Sc.-B.Ed. and B.A.-B.Ed. streams.

Fazl Illahi, Coordinator, Innovation and Action Research Cell, IASE, presented the National Conclave Rationale. He underscored that we are living in a rapidly shifting VUCA world, marked by pervasive volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity, where Artificial Intelligence has profoundly disrupted conventional paradigms.

Meanwhile, two Panel Discussions were also held. The first, chaired by Prof. Dinesh Singh, Vice Chairman, Higher Education Council, J&K, deliberated on translating structural and curricular reforms under NEP 2020 into institutional practice, focusing on research, digitisation, faculty development, internships, employability, institutional autonomy and industry-academia collaboration.

The second panel, chaired by Prof. Sharad Sinha, Head, Department of Teacher Education, NCERT, New Delhi, focused on competency-based education, Holistic Progress Cards and learner development. The discussion highlighted the transition from rote-based examinations towards continuous, formative and learner-centric assessment, experiential learning, inclusive education and strengthening teachers' capacities.

Prof. (Dr.) Seema Naz, Principal, IASE, Srinagar, appreciated the panellists and participants and emphasised that educational reforms must translate into meaningful institutional and classroom-level practices for the holistic development of learners.