National Doctors’ Day: LG Sinha Salutes Medical Fraternity, Praises Unwavering Commitment To Humanity

Srinagar, Jul 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday extended warm greetings to doctors and healthcare professionals on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day, paying rich tributes to their invaluable contribution towards safeguarding lives and strengthening the healthcare system.

In his message, the Lieutenant Governor expressed heartfelt appreciation for the medical fraternity’s unwavering commitment, compassion and tireless service to society.

“On National Doctors’ Day, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all doctors and healthcare professionals for their selfless service, compassion and relentless dedication to keeping our society healthy and safe,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

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He said doctors have consistently demonstrated exceptional commitment in serving humanity, often placing the well-being of others above their own, and noted that their noble service continues to earn the respect and gratitude of the entire nation.

Highlighting the significant role played by the medical community, Sinha said the country’s healthcare professionals have made immense contributions to humanity through their dedication, professionalism and spirit of service.

The Lieutenant Governor also conveyed his best wishes to all doctors, hoping they continue to serve the people with the same commitment, empathy and excellence in the years ahead.