National Cookery Contest ‘Kahin Gum Na Ho Jayen’ held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: 'Kahin Gum Na Ho Jayen-Season 9', a National Cookery Contest organised under the theme 'My State in My Plate' was held here today to celebrate India's rich culinary heritage and to support a noble social cause.

The event was presented by 'Let's Give Back' and powered by Kiran Bedi Trust for Education & Welfare for Underprivileged, with Studio Kava as the sponsor.

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The grand culinary event was held at Kala Kendra, Jammu and it provided a national platform to showcase traditional and regional cuisines while encouraging participants to preserve India's diverse food heritage.

The event featured an eminent panel of culinary and television personalities, including Chef Vikas Khanna, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and television artist Shahnaz Pilai.

For J&K, Reena Mukherjee served as the chief coordinator while Kalpana Vinay served as State coordinator. The Judges panel included Chef Vinod Saini, Chef Kaushal, Chef Sanjay and Dr. Kamla Aggarwal.

Winner of the contest was Shivali Rani, 1st Runner-up was Pooja Kapoor Suri and 2nd Runner-up was Mehnaaz Begum.

The organisers had announced a National Prize of Rs. 1.5 lakh, making the competition an exciting opportunity for culinary enthusiasts from across the country.

Col. Atul Sassena, Co-Founder of Let's Give Back and Sabeeta Sassena, Founder of Let's Give Back, are associated with the initiative aimed at giving back to society and promoting meaningful causes through community participation.