National Conference Pushes For J&K statehood In Show Of Strength Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest

Srinagar, Jul 11: In a show of strength for the first time after coming back to power in Jammu and Kashmir, the ruling National Conference (NC) held a grand workers' convention here on Saturday, just days ahead of the party's proposed protest at Jantar Mantar for the restoration of statehood.

The convention was held at the mausoleum of the party's founder, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, and his wife at Naseem Bagh in Hazratbal locality of the city.

The NC chose to hold the convention on the 26th death anniversary of Begum Akbar Jehan, the wife of the NC founder, and mother of party president Farooq Abdullah.

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Hundreds of party workers gathered at the venue overlooking the famous Dal Lake and stood united with the party leadership amid growing criticism of the Abdullah government.

Party's senior leaders, MPs, ministers and MLAs from Kashmir attended the event, as workers came from different parts and far-flung areas of the valley.

Many of them had turned up at the venue early in the morning.

After the 'fateha' ritual (special prayers) for Begum Jehan, several NC leaders addressed the gathering, with most speeches focusing on the restoration of J-K's statehood.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is also the vice president of the party, asserted that the Centre should not mistake the people's patience as their weakness.

Omar appealed to all political parties in J-K to stand united and come together on the issue of statehood and join the party's protest at Jantar Mantar on July 20.

The NC has already invited leaders of various political parties in the UT, and his allies in the INDIA bloc to join their proposed statehood protest.

Referring to the all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on June 24, 2021, to discuss the political future of Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, NC president Farooq Abdullah said he pointed out at the meeting that there was a trust gap between Delhi and J-K.

"The PM then had said that the gap will be bridged. But has it happened?... We are also humans. We are the crown of India, and not its shoes. We also have respect, and we appeal to you (PM) to peacefully restore that respect," Farooq said.

Senior Abdullah said the central government had promised to restore J-K statehood during a meeting with the chief minister, but "unfortunately, those promises were not kept".

"However, we have not lost courage, and will never," he asserted.

Farooq asked the leaders to leave their personal interests and work unitedly for the people of J-K.

The three-time former chief minister also claimed that attempts are being made to break the National Conference party, and asked the workers to be courageous.

"You have to keep courage. Attempts are being made to buy our people, like they did in 1984. They will continue to do that. But they will not succeed. Many tried to, but are nowhere now," Farooq said.

"Be wary of the people who are conspiring against us, they are on salary. Give response to them. We don't have to take stones or guns in our hands, but we have to answer them through what we are doing," he added.

Talking about the restoration, the NC president said they were only seeking their rights.

"You (Centre) should return those to us. If not, then this will continue to happen. The peace you talk about, God knows if it will remain or not. That responsibility is on you," he said.

Both Farooq and Omar Abdullah expressed gratitude to the party workers for turning up in large numbers.

"I want to thank you all for coming here from far-flung places. Some people have reached here around 5 in the morning. I want to thank each worker, each office bearer and each one of my colleagues from the depth of my heart," Omar said.

He also requested the partymen to pray for the good health of his uncle and party leader Mustafa Kamal.

"He could not attend the event; he is hospitalised. So, please pray for his good health," the CM said. (Agencies)