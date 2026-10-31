National Conference Dismisses Reports Of Party Rebellion In Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 31: The ruling National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir dismissed reports on Saturday of a party rebellion over Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's expansion of the council of ministers on October 17, saying it would discuss any grievances from party leaders internally.

In Jammu, tribal affairs minister Javed Rana also dismissed speculation of an internal rift within the NC. "The BJP's wishes will not be fulfilled. The NC is a strong organisation, both politically and organisationally, and there is nothing to worry about," he told reporters.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, NC provincial secretary, Kashmir, Showkat Mir, described the reported meeting of a group of NC MLAs here on Friday as a get-together before the Darbar Move.

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"Regarding yesterday's meeting, our sources and several MLAs mentioned that one MLA invited them over, saying, 'The Darbar Move is taking place, so please come to my residence so we can chat.' It is certainly their right to meet, sit together in a cordial atmosphere over lunch, and exchange views on the current political situation," Mir said.

He said the MLAs discussed several issues, including nominating a delegation of senior leaders to meet with the chief minister and present their concerns directly to the leadership.

"There was no rebellion whatsoever," Mir asserted.

Referring to the speculations about the meeting, the NC leader said, "Widespread rumours began circulating, with some claiming 18 MLAs were involved, others said 27, and some cited 11. The BJP even claimed that for the first time, Jammu & Kashmir would see a BJP chief minister. All of this is sheer speculation and unsubstantiated rumour; there is no truth to it."

Mir said those who attended included senior legislators -- leaders who have served as Cabinet ministers, Deputy Speakers, Speakers, and individuals who have won four consecutive electoral terms. "If they discuss matters within their own party family about the challenges ahead, it is conducted within a friendly and internal atmosphere. Nobody gave a press statement against the party organisation or against the government," he said.

Mir, however, said the party discipline is paramount. "These are seasoned, experienced politicians. Whatever needs to be discussed will be handled internally within the party family; there is no scope for taking such matters into public confrontation,' he said.

On reports of displeasure over the expansion of the council of ministers, Mir said, naturally, everyone aspires to become a minister, especially those who have won three or more consecutive terms. "But responsible members of the press understand that Omar Abdullah currently has only eight ministerial berths available. That is precisely why on day one, he inducted only five ministers, keeping three berths vacant," he said.

Mir said the expansion took place owing to the limitations of a UT. "We remain hopeful that if the Central government honours its commitment to restore full statehood, our ministerial quota will expand to 22-24 berths, allowing everyone deserving to be accommodated," he said.

The NC provincial secretary said even within a family, an individual might feel aggrieved or upset temporarily, but they remain an integral and valued member of the family.

When asked about the party president Farooq Abdullah asking Ali Mohammad Sagar to continue as general secretary -- a post given to senior leader and six-time MLA Mubarak Gul after Sagar joined the council of ministers -- Mir said the move was taken in view of the local body elections in Kargil.

He said Gul mentioned in his address at the party headquarters (on Tuesday) that he needed time to consult and reconcile with party workers from his constituency before deciding, and that he would pacify them. However, one or two days ago, the election authorities announced local body elections for Kargil.

"Today, the Member of Parliament representing Kargil left from here. We had to issue mandate forms. In mandate forms A and B, the party president authorises the general secretary to nominate candidates contesting the elections," he said.

Mir said after Gul sought time, the party president, exercising his powers, asked Sagar to continue as general secretary until further orders under an interim arrangement to sign these documents so the party would not miss out. "If anyone reads more into it, there is no truth to that," he said.

Mir said, "A rift occurs when two factions develop deep ideological opposition against each other. Within internal democracy, people have the right to claim, 'This is my right.' The leadership will convince them. But the talk of a revolt, the way it is being hyped up, is completely untrue; there is no reality to it."

Rana said the BJP has wanted to break the National Conference since 2019, but it has not succeeded.

He said, "The party remains united and connected to the people. Nobody can break it, and those attempting to do so will not succeed...the operation Lotus will not succeed."

He said the party has remained intact despite political challenges, particularly after August 5, 2019, when the erstwhile state of J&K was bifurcated into two Union Territories, and its special status under Article 370 was revoked, and during the 2024 Assembly elections.

"Everyone wants to become a minister, but it is not possible to accommodate everyone. When Jammu and Kashmir regains full statehood, more people will get the opportunity to become ministers," he said.

Referring to the shifting of government from Srinagar to Jammu under the bi-annual Darbar move from November 2, the minister said this will provide a significant boost to the region's economy, particularly its business and commercial activities.

He recalled that Jammu's markets suffered when the Darbar Move was discontinued from October 2021 to October 2025, adding that reopening government offices in the city would generate economic activity and benefit local traders.

"Earlier, when the Darbar was not held here, Jammu's markets used to remain deserted. Now there is considerable activity in the markets, and the Darbar Move will bring substantial benefits to the region," Rana said.

He reiterated that the Jammu and Kashmir Government was committed to equal treatment and balanced development of both regions.

The minister also visited the fire-ravaged Shiv Market near Jammu Tawi Railway Station and assessed the damage caused by the blaze. During his visit, he interacted with affected shopkeepers, listened to their grievances, and assessed their losses.

He assured the traders that the government stood firmly with them and that it would extend all possible assistance to help them recover from the losses and resume their business activities at the earliest. He also said the local administration had been directed to facilitate the necessary repair and renovation work and ensure that the affected traders received adequate support. (Agencies)