National Conference Calls Legislature Party Meeting Tomorrow In Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 19: The ruling National Conference has convened a meeting of its legislature party on Sunday afternoon to devise a strategy to counter the opposition during the upcoming autumn session starting September 21.

The NC has called a meeting of its legislators and Independent members supporting the Government tomorrow at 4:30 PM at the Banquet Hall, Srinagar.

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Dr. Farooq Abdullah, President of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, in the presence of Omar Abdullah, Leader of the Legislature Party and Chief Minister of J&K.

Advertisement

The party has directed all MLAs to attend the meeting. (KNO)