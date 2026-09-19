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Home / Latest News / National Conference Calls Legislature Party Meeting Tomorrow In Srinagar

National Conference Calls Legislature Party Meeting Tomorrow In Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 19: The ruling National Conference has convened a meeting of its legislature party on Sunday afternoon to devise a strategy to counter the opposition during the upcoming autumn session starting September 21. The NC has called a meeting...

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Daily Excelsior
07:27 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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Srinagar, Sep 19: The ruling National Conference has convened a meeting of its legislature party on Sunday afternoon to devise a strategy to counter the opposition during the upcoming autumn session starting September 21.

The NC has called a meeting of its legislators and Independent members supporting the Government tomorrow at 4:30 PM at the Banquet Hall, Srinagar.

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Dr. Farooq Abdullah, President of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, in the presence of Omar Abdullah, Leader of the Legislature Party and Chief Minister of J&K.

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The party has directed all MLAs to attend the meeting. (KNO)

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