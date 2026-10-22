National Conference Afraid Of Defeat, Avoiding Panchayat Polls In J&K: LoP Sharma

SRINAGAR, Oct 22: Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma on Thursday accused the National Conference-led government of delaying Panchayat and municipal elections out of fear of defeat, saying the polls would be a litmus test for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s government.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a BJP programme, the LoP Sharma said NC is reluctant to allow alternative political representation to emerge in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Abdullah family’s ego, arrogance and unwillingness to conduct Panchayati Raj elections are responsible for the delay. They do not want anyone else to represent the people because they know the National Conference will face a crushing defeat,” he said.

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Sharma said the government is failing to fulfil its promises on electricity, LPG cylinders, employment and ration supplies, adding that the elections would allow people to judge its performance.

The LoP also said terriorsm had declined significantly over the past five years and that no local youth had joined terrorist organisations in the past two years. (KNO)