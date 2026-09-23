National Ayurveda Day 2026 : The Path To A Healthier Tomorrow

Dr. Ankita

As India observes 11th National Ayurveda Day on 23rd September, the healthcare conversation across world is undergoing a profound paradigm shift. The focus is steadily shifting towards preventing diseases in our homes, kitchens, and daily routines rather than increasing the burden in hospitals. This year’s theme, “Ayurveda for a Healthier Tomorrow” serves as a timely reminder that the long-term sustainability of public health depends on cultivating healthier individuals and communities through informed lifestyle choices, balanced nutrition, and preventive practices. While the knowledge stream of Ayurveda is eternal but the celebration of National Ayurveda Day is a relatively recent accomplishment. The Government of India took this initiative in 2016 to spread awareness about Ayurveda. For first nine years, the event was traditionally tied to Dhanvantari Jayanti (Dhanteras), honoring Lord Dhanvantari. As Dhanteras follows the traditional lunar calendar, the date shifted every year. Then in 2025, the Ministry of AYUSH fixed a standard date: September 23 as National Ayurveda Day. This specific date was selected for its deep symbolic alignment with Ayurvedic philosophy, as it coincides with the autumnal equinox, the period when day and night achieve perfect equilibrium across the globe. This perfectly mirrors Ayurveda’s pursuit of harmony between the individual, the community, and nature.

Deep Connection with Jammu & Kashmir

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For Jammu and Kashmir, this national observance carries a deep local and distinctive character. The Union Territory’s diverse geography stretching from the fertile Shivalik foothills and Jammu plains to the temperate forests and high-altitude alpine reaches of Bhaderwah, Kishtwar, Udhampur, and Poonch and Himalayas in the north endow the region with an extraordinary biodiversity of medicinal plants. Combined with the rich tapestry of Dogra culinary identity and household herbal traditions; Jammu sits at the unique intersection of ancient wellness heritage and modern public health opportunities.

From the Dogra Kitchen to the Modern Lifestyle

Modern society faces an unprecedented surge in non-communicable lifestyle disorders like obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disorders etc. Ayurveda addresses these issues not through complex interventions, but through the foundational concept of Dinacharya a structured, disciplined daily routine. For contemporary Jammu families, incorporating Dinacharya does not require abandoning modern life or adopting rigid, impractical rituals. Rather, it manifests as simple, everyday adjustments:

Waking and sleeping at consistent hours to regulate circadian

Adding oil pulling, massage, nasal oil administration, morning & evening walks in daily routine.

Consuming meals at regular intervals while practicing mindful eating to avoid habitual

Avoiding wrongful food combinations, fast foods, spicy and fried foods, frozen foods etc.

Reducing dependency on highly processed foods in favor of whole, minimally processed

Engaging in regular physical activity like brisk walking, yoga, sports or active household

Spending time outdoors in nature and actively maintaining meaningful face-to-face social

Dietary Component Traditional Jammu Insight Modern Health Benefit Traditional Grains Grains like bajra (pearl millet), ragi (finger millet), sawa (barnyard millet), seul (amaranth) and other local millets. Replaces highly refined carbohydrates; aids in blood sugar regulation and weight management. Dogra Staples Culinary favorites such as rajma, maahdal, and seasonal greens like kachnar, sahjan, kasrod etc. Provides dense plant-based protein, dietary fiber, and essential micronutrients. Local Fats & Accompaniments Sensible usage of locally produced mustard oil, nuts like walnut, apricot, almonds and seeds. Delivers healthy fatty acids and antioxidants necessary for cardio vascular and cellular health.

Guarding Jammu & Kashmir’s Medicinal Plant Heritage

The accelerating global interest in natural wellness has created an exponential demand for Himalayan herbs turning J&K’s natural landscapes into promising reservoirs of herbs for future. The region is home to highly valued species such as Giloy, Amla, Ashwagandha, Shatavari, Daru haldi, Kuth, Devdaru, Brahmi, Tulsi, Neem, Sahjan, kachnar, Mulethi, Kutki, brenkad, Banafsha etc. However this commercial and therapeutic popularity calls for conservation of this natural treasure. Indiscriminate, unregulated wild harvesting threatens to permanently deplete fragile plant populations and destabilize mountain ecosystems. To transform this botanical wealth into a sustainable economic and health resource, Jammu and Kashmir must prioritize an ecosystem based on:

Sustainable Cultivation: Transitioning from wild, self growing to structured agricultural cultivation by local farmers, which simultaneously creates robust rural livelihood opportunities. Rigid Standardization: Implementing scientific quality control to verify chemical consistency, purity, and freedom from heavy metal contamination across all herbal products. Community Education: Establishing educational herbal gardens in schools, colleges, and local panchayats to foster biodiversity awareness among the younger generation.

Women’s Health: Balancing Tradition with Specialized Care

Women’s health represents another crucial arena where traditional wisdom and modern specialized diagnostics must work in tandem. Classical Ayurvedic texts advocate the use of herbs like Shatavari and Ashoka for supporting female physiology, while culinary spices like fenugreek (Methi) and carom seeds (Ajwain) have long been utilized in traditional postpartum and menstrual care. Despite the comforting role these traditional preparations can play in general wellness, complex endocrine and reproductive conditions such as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), thyroid disorders, endometriosis, severe anaemia, and unexplained infertility demand precise, evidence-based medical diagnosis. Popular herbal formulations like Ashokarishta, Kumari asava are good restoratives for women health. A safe approach to women's wellness combines lifestyle changes like maintaining a healthy weight, regular physical activity, and adequate rest with immediate medical consultation whenever required.

Preserving Mental Well-being in a Screen-Dominated Era

Academic stress, self induced isolation, workplace competition, constant over stimulation due to nonstop notifications, holding on to negative emotions like anger, envy, grief, greed etc. lead to insomnia, chronic anxiety and depression. Ayurveda emphasizes on maintaining mental calm through self regulation, meditation, following strict sleep and wake routine, spending quality real time with family and friends, enjoying offline time in nature to bring internal peace and harmony in body and mind. Abhyanga (massage) and Shirodhara might help to support nervous system and encourage emotional balance. Ayurvedic herbs such as Ashwagandha, Brahmi, Jatamansi, and Shankpushpi help to support mental wellness. Remember, it is important to take these therapies and herbs only under the guidance of an Ayurvedic practitioner.

The Future Roadmap

National Ayurveda Day is an opportunity not simply to celebrate an ancient tradition but to ask how its useful principles can contribute to the health challenges of the present. Traditional knowledge deserves scientific evaluation; medicinal plants deserve conservation; and patients deserve accurate information rather than exaggerated promises. The Ministry of AYUSH is actively addressing this by shifting the focus away from anecdotal validation toward rigorous scientific research, clinical trials, and bio-equivalence standardization. Jammu and Kashmir's premier Ayurvedic academic and medical research institutions like RRL and CSIR-IIM have a golden opportunity to lead this space. By systematically documenting indigenous knowledge while concurrently running rigorous clinical trials to map safety, efficacy, correct dosages, and potential drug-herb interactions, the region can establish a world-class research hub. Starting of Postgraduate Research at the only Government Ayurvedic Medical College at Akhnoor is one such step.

A Healthier Tomorrow Begins with Informed Choices

A healthier Jammu can begin with remarkably ordinary choices: a more balanced plate, a daily walk, better sleep, less processed food, responsible use of traditional knowledge and timely medical care. Ultimately, creating a healthier tomorrow is not a task that rests solely on the shoulders of hospitals, nor can it be achieved by relying entirely on ancient texts. The real promise of Ayurveda for a healthier tomorrow lies in rediscovering a simple truth: health is built every day in our homes, our kitchens and communities. By integrating the preventive, holistic essence of Ayurveda with the diagnostic and life-saving precision of modern medical science, Jammu and Kashmir can look forward to a healthier, safer, and truly balanced future.

(The author is Professor & Head, Department of Samhita & Siddhanta, Govt. Ayurvedic Medical College, Akhnoor.)