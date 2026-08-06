Nasha Mukt Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's launch of the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' is, at one level, simply the latest in a long line of anti-drug campaigns that India has seen. At another, more important level, it is an admission - however carefully worded - that the drug crisis facing this country is no longer a regional aberration but a national emergency. The scale of the pledge, spanning a hundred weeks with weekly activities in every corner of the country, suggests an understanding at the highest level that piecemeal, time-bound campaigns have not worked and that something more sustained is required.

For decades, the popular imagination confined the drug problem to the "Udta Punjab" narrative - a border state grappling with narcotics flowing in from across a hostile frontier. Now, drug abuse has metastasised well beyond Punjab and into Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, the north-eastern states, and increasingly the metropolitan centres of the Hindi heartland and the south. Wherever one looks, the same pattern repeats: young people drawn in by easy availability, families destroyed by the addiction of a son or daughter, and law enforcement perpetually a step behind the traffickers.

The numbers from J&K's own hundred-day Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan illustrate both the scale of the effort and the magnitude of the problem it faces. Over that period, 2,581 traffickers were arrested, nearly 1,431 kilograms of narcotics - including 23.29 kilograms of heroin - were seized, and assets worth more than Rs 188.89 crore were confiscated, a deliberate attempt to choke the finances of narco-terror networks operating in the region. These are substantial achievements, and the District Administrations and police units who delivered them, often in difficult and sensitive terrain, deserve genuine credit. Yet the uncomfortable truth, which the Prime Minister himself implicitly acknowledged in linking drug trafficking to the designs of "enemy countries", is that the menace persists despite all this. Seizures and arrests have not translated into a shrinking market.

The reasons are not mysterious. India sits between two of the world's largest opium- and synthetic-drug-producing regions - Afghanistan and the broader Golden Crescent to the west and the Golden Triangle to the east. Consignments move directly across porous frontiers and increasingly through Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar as smugglers route around tightened checkpoints. No amount of domestic policing alone can seal a border of that length and complexity. What can change is demand. This principle is the elementary economic logic that ought to sit at the heart of India's strategy. If the market for narcotics among the country's youth shrinks, the incentive to smuggle them in shrinks with it. A hundred weeks of sustained awareness-through sport, art, meditation, cultural activity and community service, as envisaged in this campaign-is at least aimed at the correct end of the problem, even if it cannot substitute for tighter enforcement.

Awareness alone, however, will not suffice unless it is matched by two other commitments. The first is a change in social attitudes towards addiction itself. The Prime Minister was right to say that families should not hide a child's addiction out of concern for reputation and that those who overcome it deserve respect rather than stigma. The second is rehabilitation infrastructure worthy of the name. It is well established that a majority of de-addicted youth relapse with distressing ease, usually because the support systems that ought to sustain their recovery - counselling, livelihood opportunities, community reintegration - simply do not exist at the scale required. A campaign that seizes drugs and arrests traffickers but does not build this scaffolding will win battles while losing the war.

None of this is to understate the difficulty of what has been undertaken. Coordinating a hundred weeks of activity across every district, sustaining political will and public enthusiasm well beyond the initial launch, and simultaneously tightening border security while expanding treatment capacity, is an enormous administrative and social challenge. The Prime Minister has set the tone by leading from the front. It now falls to every department, every state administration and, crucially, every citizen to ensure that this hundred-week pledge becomes the sustained national effort it was designed to be. Only then will a Nasha Mukt Viksit Bharat move from a slogan to reality.