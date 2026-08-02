Nasha Mukt Abhiyhan: 2600 Accused Arrested, Properties Worth Rs 200 Cr Attached, Says LG

J&K LG said in 100-day Nasha Mukt Abhiyan, 2600 Accused were Arrested, 2300 FIRs registered, 1500 Kg Narcotics Seized, Properties Worth Rs 200 Cr Attached and 375 driving licenses cancelled. LG said recommendations made to cancel 3000 Adhaar card and also to impound passports. He said government is determined to crush narco trade and narco terrorism. He said this in his address at “Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan" function held in Srinagar.

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