Nasha Mukt Abhiyan: Around 1,000 cases registered, over 1,100 arrested; large haul of narcotics seized in Jammu Zone: IGP Tuti

Jammu, Jul 7 : In the ongoing fight against drug abuse under the Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan, launched on April 11, the Jammu Zone Police have so far registered around 1,000 cases, arrested more than 1,100 accused, and seized a large quantity of narcotics and banned drugs across the division's ten districts.

The 100-day Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan is a massive community-led campaign aimed at eliminating drug abuse across Jammu and Kashmir.

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Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha officially launched the campaign on April 11 by flagging off a mega padyatra (walkathon) from M A Stadium in Jammu to combat drug abuse and dismantle narcotics trafficking networks across the union territory.

Sharing the details, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, told UNI that the Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a massive crackdown against drug peddlers and smugglers.

He said that since the launch of the campaign, the Jammu Zone, comprising ten districts, has registered 962 cases and arrested 1,140 persons.

Giving details of the seizures, the IGP said that police have recovered 15 kg of heroin, 49 kg of ganja, 30 kg of poppy straw and 6 kg of charas.

IGP Tuti further revealed that 30 persons have been detained under the PIT NDPS Act, while 82 properties have been attached. He said illicit narcotic cultivation spread over 140 kanals of land has been destroyed, 121 driving licences have been cancelled, and 153 vehicle Registration Certificates (RCs) have been blacklisted.

The top police officer also said that 4,045 druggist and chemist shops have been inspected.

"The Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with various stakeholders, have also conducted 2,125 awareness programmes, which were attended by lakhs of people," he added.

Launched under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the mission combines extensive public awareness campaigns, rehabilitation support for drug addicts, and a zero-tolerance enforcement policy against drug traffickers.

The initiative follows a three-pronged strategy comprising community outreach, rehabilitation, and strict enforcement.

Law enforcement agencies have taken significant action against narcotics networks by registering hundreds of FIRs, arresting drug peddlers, and attaching or demolishing the immovable properties of major smugglers.

"The campaign has engaged millions of people through grassroots events, rallies and school awareness programmes," (Agencies)