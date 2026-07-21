 Nasha Mukt Abhiyan: 2581 Arrested, Properties Worth Rs 188 Cr Attached, Says LG

LG said during 100—day Nasha Mukt Abhiyan , 2581 accused were arrested, Properties Worth Rs 188.89 Crores were attached and properties worth Rs 28.20 Crores were demolished. He said 2292 FIRs were registered and 1431 Kg narocitics including 23.29 Kg heroine, were seized. He said this in his address at the valedictory function of the 100-day Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyan held at SKICC Srinagar

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