Naseer Ahmad Dar Appointed Principal District & Sessions Judge Srinagar

J&K High Court Transfers Director Judicial Academy; Registrar Vigilance Assigned Additional Charge

Srinagar, Sept 29: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered the transfer and posting of Shri Naseer Ahmad Dar, Director, J&K Judicial Academy, as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar.

According to an order issued by the Registrar General, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, the transfer has been made in the interest of administration, with Naseer Ahmad Dar posted against the available post of Principal District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar.

The order further states that the charge of Director, J&K Judicial Academy has been assigned to the Registrar Vigilance, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, until further orders.

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The order, issued from the office of the Registrar General (Camp) at Jammu), is dated September 29, 2026 and has been issued under the authority of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Copies of the order have been forwarded to the concerned judicial and administrative authorities, including the Registrar Vigilance, Director J&K Judicial Academy, Registrar Rules, Registrar Computers (IT), Registrar Judicial and all Principal District & Sessions Judges of the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh for information and necessary action.

The order has been signed by M.K. Sharma, Registrar General, High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

The appointment of Naseer Ahmad Dar as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar, takes effect pursuant to the High Court’s administrative order dated September 29, 2026.