Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / International / Nasa's Anil Menon, two Russians blast off for 8-month International Space Station mission

Nasa's Anil Menon, two Russians blast off for 8-month International Space Station mission

WASHINGTON, Jul 14 : Nasa astronaut Anil Menon and two Russian cosmonauts lifted off onboard a Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft from Kazakhstan on an eight-month mission to the International Space Station on Tuesday. The spacecraft carrying Menon and Russian cosmonauts Pyotr...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
04:30 AM Jul 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

WASHINGTON, Jul 14 : Nasa astronaut Anil Menon and two Russian cosmonauts lifted off onboard a Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft from Kazakhstan on an eight-month mission to the International Space Station on Tuesday.

The spacecraft carrying Menon and Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina lifted off from the Baikonur cosmodrome at 8:17 p.m. IST.

After a two-orbit, three-hour trip to the station, the spacecraft will automatically dock at 11:56 p.m. IST to the Prichal module.

Advertisement

Once aboard, the trio will join NASA astronauts Jessica Meir, Jack Hathaway, and Chris Williams, European Space Agency astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, Sergei Mikaev, and Andrey Fedyaev. (PTI)

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now