Naresh’s soulful Pahadi flute wins hearts in Melbourne

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 18: Renowned musician and flautist Naresh Sharma mesmerised the audience with his soulful Pahadi flute performance at "Diwali at Temple Beth Israel, Two Traditions, One Light," held at Temple Beth Israel, St Kilda, Melbourne, Australia.

The special celebration brought together members of the Hindu and Jewish communities, highlighting the shared values of light, peace, harmony and mutual respect.

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The event provided a unique platform for cultural exchange, fostering understanding and strengthening bonds between the two communities through music and traditions.

The highlight of Sharma's performance was his soulful rendition of "Taaren Tura Payiyan, Kandia Peya Barsala," a cherished folk song from the Jammu region.

Through the expressive and melodious notes of his Pahadi flute, he beautifully conveyed the cultural richness, emotional depth and timeless traditions of the Himalayan foothills to the multicultural audience in Melbourne.

His performance received an enthusiastic response, with the audience appreciating the distinctive sounds of traditional Dogra and Pahadi folk music.

The soulful melodies created a captivating atmosphere, offering listeners a glimpse into the musical heritage of Jammu and Kashmir and its deep connection with nature, local traditions and everyday life in the mountains.