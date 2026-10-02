Narcotics module busted in Srinagar, 8 arrested; cash, gold, pistol recovered

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 1: Police today busted a well-established narcotics module operating from old city Srinagar, arresting eight persons and recovering cash, gold, banned drugs and a pistol, besides freezing bank accounts and attaching properties.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Sandeep Chakravarty told a press conference here that arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Waseem Zargar of Patlipora Chattabal, Haris Hameed Malla of Guzarbal Chattabal, Aqib Saleem Dar of Rampora Chattabal, Inam Ahmad Zargar of Haftiyar Safa Kadal, Sahib Ahmad Ganaie of Danamazar Safa Kadal, Ansar Hussain Bhat of Zabar Mohalla Budgam, Peer Shakoor of Palpora Noorbagh and Haroon Pandit of Guzarbal Chattabal.

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The SSP said that the two accused are absconding and have been identified as Faizan Firdous Khanday alias Farzan Pujj, son of Firdous Ahmad Khanday of Malik Sahab Safakadal and Mohd Shahvar Aleem, son of Salim of Muzaffar Nagar, UP.

The case has been registered as FIR No. 135/2026 U/S 8/21/22/29/25/27A NDPS Act, 3/4/25 Arms Act, 111 BNS at Police Station Safakadal.

Chakravarty said the module was busted by M R Gunj Police and raids were conducted in Chandigarh and Ambala besides several locations in Srinagar.

"The major recoveries include 3.830 kg Codeine, 40 grams heroin, 414 tablets/capsules containing Tramadol, 2,18,500 tablets containing Tapentadol, 1200 capsules containing Pregabalin, one pistol, cash of Rs 85,76,800 and gold including 108 gold coins worth Rs 1,27,44,000 and MMTC-PAMP/jewellery 17 grams worth Rs 2,55,000 with, total gold value Rs 1,05,29,400. In addition, Rs 1.07 crore has been frozen in multiple bank accounts," he said.

He said that Police also attached one residential house of Mohammad Waseem Zargar at Patlipora Chattabal, and vehicles Maruti Brezza JK01AK-7523 and Suzuki Ertiga JK01AX-4601.

Giving details of modus operandi, the SSP said the network was bringing illegal drugs from outside to Kashmir and it is not a normal case but a well-established network. "Raids are going on at pharmaceutical companies outside J&K," he added.

"It is a well-established network. There were raids in Chandigarh, Ambala by M R Gunj Police. We are thankful to Punjab Police. There is raid going on at pharmaceutical companies there. We will not spare anyone when it comes to drug abuse," Chakravarty said.

"Further investigation is underway to establish the complete network and identify forward and backward linkages, and more arrests are likely," he added.