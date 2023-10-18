Narco-Terrorism, Psychological Warfare Big Threats; Need To Counter It Effectively: LG Sinha To J&K Police

Baramulla, Oct 18: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that of late, narco-terrorism and psychological warfare are emerging big threats and police along with other security forces have to counter these challenges effectively.

“As technology is getting advanced day by day, narco-terrorism and psychological warfare are emerging as the biggest challenges for us. J&K Police along with other security agencies have to counter these threats effectively,” LG said addressing the passing out parade of 510 new recruits at Sheeri area of northern district of Baramulla.

Showering praises on the J&K police for fighting on multiple fronts, the LG said that J&K police is full of talent and has left no stone unturned to protect the honour and dignity of the UT. “In the last three years, the situation has changed a lot and a common man is living a peaceful life. But some subversive elements continue to play their part to disrupt the peace as they are not happy with the poor people living a peaceful life,” the LG said, adding that” J & K police must adopt a zero tolerance policy against these anti-peace elements.”

He said that the police are fighting terror and terrorism on one hand and maintaining law and order on the other. “There are other challenges as well that include social crimes, day to day crimes and normal policing. I must say that J&K police is the country’s best force,” the LG said, adding that it is not easy to keep the balance of every pillar used to maintain a balance.

The LG hailed the police for launching massive Civic Action programs to rope in youth into various sports related activities.

Reaching out to new pass outs, the LG said that, “you should take a pledge and ensure that you will fight against terror and terrorism. Youth should make eliminating terror as your ultimate goal.”

The LG paid rich tributes to fallen bravehearts of police including DSP Humayun Bhat and others. He said J&K and the entire nation is indebted to these heroes for laying down their lives for their nation and homeland. He also urged police to take a lead in Smart Policing as stated by the Prime Minister Narendera Modi. (KNO)