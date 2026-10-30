Narco-terror accused cannot claim bail as matter of right: Court

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 29: Observing that an accused in a narco-terror case cannot claim bail as a matter of right, the Court of 3rd Additional Sessions Judge, Jammu, Madan Lal, has rejected the bail application of Mohd Yousuf alias Shamma, citing stringent restrictions under the NDPS Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

In the order dated October 28, the court held that the seriousness of the allegations, recovery of narcotics and the applicant's criminal antecedents did not justify granting relief at this stage.

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Yousuf, a resident of Narwal Bala, Jammu, is lodged in Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal. The case pertains to FIR Number 249/2025 registered at Police Station Gandhi Nagar under provisions of the NDPS Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and UAPA.

According to the prosecution, the case originated on November 14, 2025, when police intercepted Karan Sharma and Niklesh Verma near Shastri Nagar Shamshan Ghat and allegedly recovered around three kilograms of heroin-like substance.

During investigation, Yousuf allegedly surfaced as part of an organized narcotics network. The prosecution claimed that he had received a 500-gram heroin consignment through co-accused persons for further distribution. Acting on his alleged disclosure, investigators recovered 53.20 grams of heroin-like substance and a digital weighing machine concealed beneath stones near Bathindi Nallah.

The prosecution further alleged that the network procured narcotics and illegal weapons through drone droppings linked to Pakistan-based handlers, with proceeds intended to finance terrorist activities. It also submitted that Yousuf was a history-sheeter at Police Station Bahu Fort, with seven previous criminal cases against him.

The defence argued that allegations of conspiracy and terror financing lacked sufficient evidence and that filing of the charge sheet warranted reconsideration of bail.

However, the court observed that the alleged recovery of contraband and a weighing machine distinguished the case from those involving only disclosure statements or mobile tower location records. It also noted that the earlier bail plea had been dismissed on February 26, 2026, while the challenge before the High Court was subsequently withdrawn.

Finding no sufficient change in circumstances, the court rejected the renewed bail application as premature and devoid of merit.