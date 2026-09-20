Nandkishwar Temple Trust delegation meets Sham Lal Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 19: A delegation of the Nandkishwar Temple, Sumbal, District Bandipora, met MLA Jammu North Sham Lal Sharma today.

The delegation was led by BJP State Executive Member and State Co-Convenor, Department of Trainings, Chetan Wanchoo, and comprised Mandal President Pyare Lal, President Nandkishwar Temple Trust, Ashok Kumar Sumbly and other members of the Temple Trust.

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The delegation apprised Sham Lal Sharma of the present condition of the historic shrine and sought his intervention for its comprehensive renovation and restoration.

During the meeting, the delegation highlighted that the historic Nandkishwar Temple requires urgent and comprehensive renovation and restoration. The members apprised the MLA of the need for immediate attention to preserve the shrine and ensure the safety, dignity and long-term upkeep of the temple premises.

The delegation informed that the temple requires major repairs and restoration both internally and externally. Various structural components, including the walls, flooring, ceiling, doors and other essential elements, require necessary repairs and attention. The delegation emphasized that a proper technical assessment of the existing structure should be undertaken by the concerned authorities, followed by comprehensive restoration works on priority.

Chetan Wanchoo and members of the Temple Trust emphasized that the Nandkishwar Temple is not merely a place of worship but also carries significant religious, cultural and heritage value for the community. They urged that the concerned authorities undertake a detailed assessment of the shrine and initiate appropriate renovation and restoration measures at the earliest to preserve its historic character and ensure its continued upkeep.

The delegation requested Sham Lal Sharma to intervene in the matter and take up the issue with the concerned authorities so that the present condition of the historic shrine can be properly assessed and necessary restoration measures initiated without delay.

Sham Lal Sharma gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured his support and necessary intervention in taking up the matter with the concerned authorities for appropriate consideration and further action. He emphasized the importance of preserving places of religious, cultural and heritage significance and ensuring that such important shrines receive due attention.