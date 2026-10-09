Nana Patekar was a good friend, pious man: Abdullah

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 8: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah today expressed grief over the demise of Bollywood actor Nana Patekar, describing him as a "very good friend" and a "pious man" who devoted his life to helping the poor and needy.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that he was a very good friend of mine and a very pious man.

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"All his life, he helped the poor and the needy. In fact, he himself lived in tribal villages and helped people," he said.

Recalling his association with the actor, Abdullah said Patekar had visited Jammu and Kashmir several times and that he had accompanied him from Kupwara to Gurez in a helicopter.

"He came here again and again. I met him several times. In fact, he even attended a wedding once, where I got a chance to dance with him," he said.

Abdullah said Patekar was a gentle person who understood the difficulties and pain of ordinary people and tried to help them as much as he could. Click here to watch video

"He never looked at religion. He used to see the pain of a person and tried to relieve it as much as he could," he said.

Expressing condolences to Patekar's family, friends and admirers, the NC chief said: "I heard the news of his death in the morning. I express my grief and sorrow to him and all those who knew him. I pray to Allah to have mercy on his soul and give him a place in heaven."

Abdullah said Patekar's contribution to cinema and society would be remembered for years to come.

"He will always be remembered, like those actors and singers who served people and helped them. His memory will always remain," he said.