Nana Patekar: The Actor Who Never Needed to Be Conventional

Remembering a remarkable performer whose characters, convictions and individuality left a lasting impression on generations

Lt Col Amit Kumar

amitdoc_20@yahoo.co.in

Indian cinema has lost one of its most distinctive voices. Nana Patekar, who passed away on 8 October 2026 at the age of 75, belonged to that rare category of actors who did not need conventional good looks, elaborate costumes or grand cinematic settings to command attention. His presence alone was often enough.

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For nearly five decades, he entertained, challenged and occasionally unsettled audiences. He could make viewers uncomfortable with his anger, move them with his vulnerability and surprise them with his humour. Whether he was playing a ruthless gangster, a troubled father, an outspoken revolutionary or a retired theatre actor struggling with the loss of his identity, Nana Patekar brought something unmistakably his own to every performance.

His journey was remarkable precisely because he refused to fit into the conventional mould of a Hindi film hero.

From an unpredictable and ruthless gangster in Parinda to his dynamic portrayal of Pratap Narayan Tilak, who confronted injustice with anger and conviction, Nana Patekar demonstrated his remarkable range as an actor. Ab Tak Chhappan presented another dimension of his talent, where restraint and controlled aggression proved more effective than theatrical dialogue. His iconic performance in Natsamrat demonstrated that the same actor who could intimidate audiences through sheer intensity could also portray helplessness with remarkable sensitivity. And who can forget Uday Shetty in Welcome, with his deadpan expressions and effortless ability to laugh at himself? His comic timing further revealed his versatility. Very few actors could move so convincingly between such contrasting characters.

Three National Film Awards and the Padma Shri recognised his contribution to Indian cinema. Beyond awards, what made him relevant across generations was his individuality. He never appeared particularly concerned about whether audiences found him charming or agreeable. His characters could be angry, difficult, unreasonable and deeply flawed. But they rarely appeared artificial.

For me, however, one character stands above the rest: Major Chauhan in Prahaar.

I first watched the film as a young man, long before I understood what military service truly demanded. Major Chauhan appeared to be an exceptionally tough and uncompromising commando instructor. His stern demeanour, demanding training methods and military ruthlessness left a lasting impression. After more than two decades in uniform, I look at that character differently. What once appeared to be sheer toughness now represents something more meaningful: discipline, responsibility, integrity and the courage to stand by one's convictions.

Major Chauhan did not make life easier for his trainees when they struggled; but helped them discover strengths they did not know they possessed. As a good leader, he understood the difference between challenging people and breaking them.

That distinction becomes increasingly important in everyday life. As parents, teachers, administrators and professionals, we often face situations where the easier option is to avoid difficult conversations or lower expectations. Yet, genuine mentorship sometimes requires patience, correction and the willingness to help another person overcome limitations. Major Chauhan's relevance, therefore, extends beyond military training. He reminds us that leadership is not merely about giving orders. It is about personal example, responsibility and the ability to inspire others to become better. Interestingly, Prahaar also raised a question that remains relevant today: what happens when a soldier trained to confront enemies at the border encounters injustice and moral compromise within society itself? The film was not simply an account of military training. It also examined the uncomfortable relationship between personal courage, institutional responsibility and the conduct of ordinary citizens. Nana Patekar's association with this film was particularly significant because he did not merely act in it; he also directed it. The character he created continues to provoke reflection more than three decades later.

His contribution outside cinema also deserves recognition. Through the Naam Foundation, established with actor Makarand Anaspure, he supported distressed farmers and drought-affected communities. It was a reminder that public recognition can also be used to draw attention to people whose struggles rarely make headlines. Of course, an actor's life and work should not be reduced to a single character or a collection of awards. Nana Patekar's artistic journey was far more varied. His performances in Marathi theatre and cinema, his willingness to experiment and his ability to portray ordinary human weaknesses were equally important parts of his legacy. What made him memorable was not that every character he played was admirable but his ability to make audiences believe in the people he portrayed.

As we remember him, perhaps we should also reflect on what makes an artist endure beyond his lifetime. Films change. Audiences change. The style of storytelling changes. But characters that touch something fundamental in human experience continue to live in our memories. Nana Patekar gave us many such characters. Some made us laugh, some made us uncomfortable, and others forced us to examine our own beliefs. For me, Major Chauhan will remain the most enduring of them all. Not because every aspect of his methods deserves imitation, but because he represented the importance of courage, discipline and personal responsibility. We cannot all become soldiers, nor should we aspire to adopt military command structures in civilian life. But the values of honesty, resilience, accountability and leadership through personal example belong to everyone. Nana Patekar may no longer be among us, but the characters he brought to life will continue to speak to generations.

Perhaps that is the true measure of an extraordinary actor: when the performance ends, the character remains, and the questions it raises continue long after the screen goes dark.