Nana Patekar passes away, cremated

PANAJI, Oct 8:

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who went from painting zebra crossings and printing movie posters to a mainstream artiste who stood out for his raw, earthy performances across diverse films such as "Krantiveer" and "Khamoshi: The Musical", died at his Goa home in the early hours of Thursday. He was 75.

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Patekar, whose powerful screen presence was felt even in ensemble comedies such as "Welcome", is suspected to have suffered a heart attack, doctors said.

The actor was taken to a private hospital after he was found unconscious at his apartment in Dona Paula, near Panaji, said Dr Shekhar Salkar, a senior doctor at the medical facility said.

Despite being administered CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) for 45 minutes, Patekar could not be revived and was declared dead at 5.10 am, he said.

The sudden death of the actor, who effectively captured the anger, helplessness and disillusionment of the common person in his roles, came as a shock to his colleagues and friends.

Just four days ago, he said at an event in Goa, "We all have to go someday. I don't know whether I will be here tomorrow." The words underscoring the fragility of life.

Patekar is survived by his wife Neelkanti and son Malhar.

According to information provided by a friend of Patekar to the hospital doctors, the actor had messaged him around 3.30 am that he was not feeling well.

"The friend saw the message around 4 am and rushed to the apartment of Patekar, who was living with a caretaker," Salkar said, adding that an ambulance was sent to the actor's house, which is about five minutes away from the hospital.

"The treatment started in the ambulance itself," Salkar said. The doctors tried to revive him after being brought to the hospital but he was declared dead at 5.10 am.

After the postmortem, the actor's body was taken to his Pune farmhouse for the last rites, where he will be accorded state funeral.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Patekar's death in a post on X, saying the actor's death leaves a deep void.

"Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Nana Patekar had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in," the PM said in a post on X.

"Nana Patekar's contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti," he added.

Meanwhile, Thousands of people bid adieu to veteran actor Nana Patekar late on Thursday night as his mortal remains were consigned to flames at his farmhouse in Donje village in Pune district.

The last rites of the 75-year-old actor were performed with full state honours amid the chants of “Nana Amar Rahe” (Long Live Nana).

According to his aides, Patekar had said that he would like to be cremated at his farmhouse. (PTI)