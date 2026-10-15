Nana Patekar: From the Anger of Krantiveer to the Humour of Welcome

Ayaan Saroori

ayaansaroori8@gmail.com

On the morning of October 8, Indian cinema lost Nana Patekar, an actor whose screen persona moved between anger, social conviction and humour. From the defiant voice of Krantiveer to the comic timing of Welcome, Patekar showed audiences contrasting sides of his craft, leaving behind a body of work that remains memorable for its intensity and range. In two of his famous films, Krantiveer and Welcome, he played very different roles. In Krantiveer, he portrayed a man with an urge to raise his voice for the voiceless, while in Welcome, he made audiences familiar with his sense of humour. In Krantiveer, his character goes through several transformations shaped by his fate. He is an orphan, faces hardships, stands against injustice, and eventually faces the hangman's noose. In the film, his character moves from humorous scenes in his early life to a stronger conviction, eventually becoming fearless of the goons in society. It was his powerful performance that captivated the audience and raised a question: how did an actor known for portraying menace and anger become equally recognisable for comedy and other roles?

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Born on 1 January 1951, Nana Patekar, whose birth name was Vishwanath Gajanan Patekar, grew up in Murud-Janjira, a town in Maharashtra. His childhood years were divided between his home with his mother and visits to Mumbai, where his father, Dinkar Patekar, worked as a textile painter. However, Patekar's childhood was surrounded by financial hardships, hunger, and resilience. These hardships may have shaped his ability to understand the struggles of ordinary people and portray them through his roles in Indian cinema.

Patekar's relationship with acting began long before he became a familiar face in Hindi cinema. He started performing in school plays and continued through college, eventually joining the Mumbai theatre scene. He studied at the Sir J. J. Institute of Applied Art in Mumbai and later worked in advertising. These experiences brought together his interests in visual expression and performance. His connection with theatre remained important throughout his career and helped him develop his distinctive style of acting.

In 1978, Patekar's debut film, Gaman, appeared in Indian theatres. The film offered a poignant exploration of urban alienation, migration, and the harsh realities of life in a big city. It was appreciated for its realistic portrayal of migrants and their struggles in Mumbai. However, the film did not immediately bring Patekar the wider recognition that he would receive later in his career.

Patekar was later seen in a different light in the film Parinda, released in 1989. He was widely appreciated for his chilling and emotionally layered character in the film. His portrayal of Anna, a gangster who combines violence with vulnerability, established him as an actor capable of bringing depth to difficult characters. Films such as Krantiveer and Prahaar: The Final Attack, released in the 1990s, further demonstrated his ability to portray anger, conviction, and resistance against injustice. In Prahaar, he also took on the role of director, showing his interest in exploring stories beyond acting.

A notable turn in Patekar's filmography came with the release of Welcome in 2007. The film allowed audiences to see his persona through a different lens, rather than viewing him only as an intense actor, an anti-corruption crusader, or a villain. In Welcome, he played Uday Shetty, a gangster who wants to get his sister married. The character was built around a mixture of humour and frustration. His aggression was not always meant to strike fear; it also became a source of punchlines. Through this role, Patekar showed that the intensity associated with his serious performances could also work in comedy.

On his 65th birthday in 2016, Patekar's Marathi film Natsamrat was released in theatres. The dramatic film revolved around the legendary theatre actor Ganpat Ramchandra Belwalkar, who faces deep heartbreak and rejection from his family after retiring from the stage. The film was based on a Marathi play written by Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar, popularly known as Kusumagraj. The play brought the grandeur of Shakespearean tragedy into Marathi literature. Patekar's performance in the film also reflected his long relationship with theatre, as he portrayed an actor struggling with ageing, family relationships, and the loss of his former life on stage.

His Life Beyond Cinema

The non-governmental organisation NAAM Foundation was co-founded by Nana Patekar and fellow actor Makarand Anaspure in response to severe droughts, agricultural distress, and the tragic wave of farmer suicides across rural Maharashtra. Patekar's association with the NAAM Foundation adds another dimension to his public life. The foundation has worked to support drought-affected farmers and rural communities, with its activities including water conservation, disaster relief, and livelihood support.

Interestingly, Patekar's role in Krantiveer echoes his work for the underprivileged. “Look, Chotu, I have never taken away anyone else's share of food or water,” he tells a widow's son who brings him food despite his own family's scarcity. The line acquires a different resonance when read alongside Patekar's work beyond cinema, particularly through the NAAM Foundation, which he co-founded to support drought-affected farmers and rural communities in Maharashtra.

Nana Patekar's journey reflects the many shades of an actor who refused to remain confined to one kind of role. While one film made him a voice against injustice, the other revealed his ability to make audiences laugh through the same intensity that once made them fear him. His life beyond cinema, particularly his association with the NGO, adds another dimension to his public image. Ultimately, Patekar's legacy ;ies not only in the characters he portrayed, but also in the different ways his life and work connected with the struggle of ordinary and poor people.

Ayaan Saroori is a freelance writer who writes on politics, environment, society, and law, and reviews books.

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