Nana Patekar Dies at 75: Indian Cinema Loses One of Its Most Powerful Actors

Dewanshi Verma

dewanshivermaa@gmail.com

Veteran actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar, one of the most distinctive and respected faces of Indian cinema, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at the age of 75. The actor died at his residence in Goa after suffering a cardiac arrest. His son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed the news. According to reports, Nana Patekar had complained of feeling unwell during the early hours of Thursday. He was later found unresponsive at his home and was taken to Manipal Hospital in Goa. Doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. A post-mortem examination was ordered as part of the official procedure. Born Vishwanath Patekar in Maharashtra in 1951, Nana Patekar began his journey in theatre before entering films. He made his Hindi film debut with *Gaman* in 1978 and gradually established himself as an actor known for his powerful dialogue delivery, intense expressions and ability to portray complicated characters. His breakthrough performances came through films such as *Parinda* and *Krantiveer*. He also appeared in Mira Nair's internationally recognised film *Salaam Bombay!*. Over the years, he successfully moved between serious cinema and mainstream Bollywood, showing his versatility in both dramatic and comic roles. Nana Patekar's film career extended across nearly five decades and included Hindi and Marathi cinema as well as theatre and filmmaking. Films such as *Welcome* introduced another side of his acting, while his performances in films like *Natsamrat* further demonstrated his range as an actor. His contribution to Indian cinema was recognised with **three National Film Awards** and the **Padma Shri**, one of India's highest civilian honours. Beyond his acting, Nana Patekar was also known for his straightforward personality and outspoken views. His distinctive voice, intense screen presence and unconventional style made him different from the conventional Bollywood star. News of his death led to tributes from across the film industry and political circles. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him as an actor with “intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence” and said that his contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. Nana Patekar's final journey will take place in Pune, where his last rites are being performed with full state honours. With his death, Indian cinema has lost an actor whose performances were remembered not simply for their popularity, but for the intensity and individuality he brought to every character. His films and the characters he created are likely to remain part of Indian cinema's legacy for generations to come.