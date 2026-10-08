Nana Patekar Dedicated Life To Poor, Marginalised: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Oct 8: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah on Thursday expressed deep grief over the death of actor Nana Patekar, describing him as a noble human being who "never looked at religion" and dedicated his life to helping the poor and marginalised.

Recalling his close bond with the late actor, who made an indelible mark in Indian cinema with iconic hits such as 'Krantiveer' and 'Parinda', Abdullah described Patekar as a "people's favourite" whose compassion knew no bounds.

"He was a very good friend of mine and a very noble person. Throughout his life, he helped the poor. He himself used to stay in tribal villages, especially in areas where the most deprived people live, to help ease their difficulties," Abdullah, who is also president of the National Conference, said.

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Recalling his personal interactions with the veteran actor, he remembered taking Patekar on a visit to remote regions of the Kashmir Valley.

"I met him when he came once, and I took him from Kupwara. General Pathankar was the commander there at that time, from there, I took him in a helicopter to Gurez, Mushkoh Valley and showed him around," Abdullah said.

The former union minister also fondly remembered a lighter moment shared with the actor during a social occasion in Srinagar.

"We would often meet when he would visit Kashmir. Once, he even attended a wedding here, and I got a chance to dance with him," Abdullah said with a smile appearing on his face.

"And by the grace of Allah, he had one tremendous quality, gentleness, and along with gentleness, he could recognise people's hardships. Today, because it was God's will that he must now return, I heard the very sad news of his passing this morning. He had just done his last shooting for his last film in Goa," he added.

Expressing condolences on behalf of himself and the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah highlighted Patekar's selfless nature.

"And as I told you, he had gentleness in him. He never looked at religion, he looked at what a person's sorrows are, what his pain is, and tried to remove that pain as much as he could," he said.

However, with sadness visible on his face, the veteran politician said that the cycle of death is certain and every human being has to return to the creator.

"But then everyone's time comes, and he did as much as he could, and no one can forget it," he said.