Namo Bharat records 5 crore passenger journeys; last 1 crore added in 93 days

NEW DELHI, Nov 11 : The Namo Bharat corridor has crossed the five-crore passenger mark, with the latest one crore journeys being recorded in just 93 days, the fastest since the line began in October 2023, according to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

The corridor added more than three crore passenger journeys in the past one year alone, with the total ridership increasing from two crore in December 2025 to five crore in November 2026, the NCRTC said.

The first one crore passenger journeys took 574 days after operations began on the 17-km Sahibabad-Duhai Depot priority section on October 21, 2023. The corridor reached the two-crore mark in 211 days, three crore in 143 days, and four crore in 101 days before adding the latest one crore in 93 days, it said.

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The corporation said that the corridor recorded 35.25 lakh passenger journeys in August, with an average daily ridership of 1.13 lakh. Its highest-ever single-day ridership, 1,68,666, was recorded on August 28.

In September, it registered 32.41 lakh journeys, while October saw 33.49 lakh journeys.

Both months recorded an average daily ridership of around 1.08 lakh, the NCRTC said. The entire Namo Bharat corridor, along with the Meerut Metro, was operationalised on February 22 this year.

The network offers connectivity between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut, with interchange links to the Delhi Metro, Indian Railways, interstate bus terminals and city bus services.

The NCRTC attributed the growing ridership to faster journeys, air-conditioned coaches, reliable operations and multimodal integration.

The corridor operates at speeds of up to 160 kmph and has recorded punctuality of more than 99 per cent, according to the corporation.

The Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor also received the award for 'Best Passenger Services and Satisfaction' at the Urban Mobility India Conference and Expo 2026 in Bhubaneswar.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal conferred that award. (PTI)