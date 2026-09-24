Namo Bharat crosses 4.5 cr passenger journeys, showcased at Berlin transport tech expo

NEW DELHI, Sep 23 : The 82-km Namo Bharat corridor connecting Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut has recorded more than 4.5 crore passenger journeys since operations began, with daily ridership recently crossing 1.68 lakh, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said.

The NCRTC is showcasing India's first Regional Rapid Transit System at InnoTrans 2026, a global transport technology exhibition being held in Berlin from Tuesday to Friday, the corporation said in a statement.

The Namo Bharat corridor connects Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi with Modipuram in Meerut, the NCRTC said, adding that the system had crossed 4.5 crore passenger journeys and recently recorded its highest-ever daily ridership of more than 1.68 lakh commuters.

The entire corridor became operational in February this year and integrates the Meerut Metro, which operates on the same infrastructure, it said.

D Thara, Secretary, Department of Capital Development, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Chairperson, NCRTC, inaugurated the corporation's exhibition stand in the presence of NCRTC Managing Director Shalabh Goel, it mentioned.

Thara also participated in the Rail Leaders' Summit 2026, where she said regional rail systems could help distribute population and employment beyond major cities by providing affordable connectivity between urban centres and surrounding areas.

She said Namo Bharat was transporting between one lakh and two lakh passengers daily on the 82-km corridor and could help decongest Delhi by connecting major cities in the National Capital Region.

Goel said Namo Bharat demonstrated India's ability to develop regional mobility systems using new technologies. He highlighted the deployment of ETCS Hybrid Level 3 signalling over LTE, described by NCRTC as the first such deployment in the world.

The Namo Bharat project was conceived to address congestion and pollution while improving regional connectivity and access to employment and economic centres, the NCRTC said.

The corporation has also highlighted its work in multimodal integration, commuter-centric mobility and technological innovation at international platforms.

InnoTrans, held every two years in Berlin, brings together the global transport technology industry across railway technology, railway infrastructure, public transport, interiors and tunnel construction. The 2026 edition features areas including artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomous public transport and digital solutions. (PTI)