Namgyal seeks reopening of Demchok route for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 3: Senior BJP leader and former Lok Sabha MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate steps for reopening the historic Demchok route in Eastern Ladakh as an official route for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and notify Dumchele as an authorised India-China Border Trade Point.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Namgyal expressed gratitude for the recent initiatives aimed at restoring India's historic Himalayan connectivity, including the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Lipulekh Pass, revival of the Nathu La route for pilgrims and the decision to reopen Lipulekh, Shipki La and Nathu La passes for border trade.

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He said these measures had generated hope among the people of Ladakh and urged the Prime Minister to extend the initiative to Eastern Ladakh by considering the Demchok-Dumchele corridor.

According to Namgyal, the Demchok-Dumchele route had historically formed part of an ancient trans-Himalayan network linking Ladakh with western Tibet and served as a corridor for pilgrimage, trade, cultural exchange and civilisational dialogue. He said reopening the route, subject to bilateral arrangements and prevailing conditions, could fulfil the long-standing aspirations of devotees seeking access to Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar.

He further argued that recognising Dumchele as a regulated border trade point could provide a major economic boost to Eastern Ladakh by reviving traditional commerce, generating employment for local youth, encouraging entrepreneurship and strengthening tourism, logistics and allied services.

Namgyal said the proposal was also aligned with the Government's Vibrant Villages Programme, which seeks to transform border settlements from being viewed as the "last villages" to becoming the "first villages" of the country. He maintained that improved connectivity and economic activity could help reduce migration and enable border residents to become active partners in national development.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the proposal, he said prosperous and well-connected border communities, supported by sustainable civilian infrastructure and regulated economic engagement, would strengthen India's presence in frontier regions.

Namgyal requested the Prime Minister to initiate necessary diplomatic consultations and administrative processes with concerned ministries to declare Demchok an official Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route, whenever bilateral arrangements permit, and notify Dumchele as an authorised India-China Border Trade Point.