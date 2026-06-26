Names Of 6 Soldiers Killed In Action During Operation Sindoor Released For 1st Time

NEW DELHI, Jun 26: Five Indian Army personnel and one belonging to the Air Force were among six killed in line of action during Operation Sindoor - India's military response to the Pahalgam massacre, against Pakistan in May last year. This is the first time since the operation that the government has released the names of the six military personnel.

The names of these soldiers will be inscribed at the National War Memorial in the national Capital.

Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, Rifleman Sunil Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Agniveer Murali Naik, Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh, and Indian Air Force Sergeant Surendra Kumar were among those killed in the line of duty.

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The names of these heroes of Operation Sindoor were released alongside the list of all soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during various military operations in 2025.

The 'Tyag Chakra' (Circle of Sacrifice) at the National War Memorial is dedicated to the nation's bravehearts. It comprises 16 circular granite walls; the name, rank, and unit of every soldier who made the supreme sacrifice for the country after Independence are inscribed on the bricks of these walls.

Now, these six heroes from Operation Sindoor will also become a permanent part of this memorial.

India launched strikes on May 7 last year, targeting what it described as terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

Pakistan retaliated immediately, triggering aerial engagements, drone attacks and heavy shelling across the border.

The military operation, named "Operation Sindoor", carried deep symbolic messaging.

The word "Sindoor" refers to the red vermillion traditionally worn by married Hindu women and was chosen to signify vengeance for the widowing of women whose husbands were killed in the terror attack.

The conflict between the two countries, which lasted four days, ended on May 10. (NDTV)