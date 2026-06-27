Names of 6 military personnel inscribed at National War Memorial

Were martyred in action during Op Sindoor

NEW DELHI, June 26:

The names of six military personnel -- five from the Indian Army and one from IAF -- who died in the line of duty during Operation Sindoor last year, have been inscribed on a wall at the National War Memorial, as a tribute to the fallen heroes.

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This is the first time since the military operation conducted by the Indian armed forces in May 2025 that the Government has released the names of these six personnel.

Operation Sindoor was conducted to avenge the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 last year.

The names of the six personnel, inscribed on wall number '3D' of Tyag Chakra at the National War Memorial are -- Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, Rifleman Sunil Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Agniveer Mood Muralinaik, Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh from the Army, and Indian Air Force's Sergeant Surendra Kumar.

The unit names of these bravehearts have also been inscribed.

Sources said these six names were inscribed recently on the wall.

These names have also been published on the website of the National War Memorial.

The iconic Memorial stands as a solemn tribute to Indian soldiers who have fallen in the line of duty, defending the nation during wars since Independence.

The centrepiece of the memorial, located at the India Gate complex, is an obelisk along with the eternal flame -- the Amar Jawan Jyoti -- surrounded by concentric circles carrying curved walls, named serially, on which names of the fallen heroes have been inscribed.

On the corner of wall number '3D', a brick on the top row bears the inscription 'OP SINDOOR', the one below it '2025', followed by names of the six personnel in a column, on different rows of bricks. (PTI)