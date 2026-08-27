Namaste Stockholm celebrates 10 years of India-Sweden friendship through culture

STOCKHOLM, Aug 26 : Namaste Stockholm, Sweden's largest recurring festival dedicated to Indian culture, marked its 10th anniversary with more than 18,000 visitors, over 500 local performing artists and 100 student volunteers, highlighting the growing people-to-people ties between India and Sweden.

Organised by India Unlimited in association with the Embassy of India in Sweden and festival partners, the event was held at Kungstr dg rden in central Stockholm under the theme "Celebrating Friendship, Culture, Community & Diversity - Bringing Sweden and India Together."

The festival featured music, dance, yoga, food, handicrafts and cultural performances, with Indian and Swedish artists collaborating across a range of programmes.

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Highlights included Water Down Ganga by Kathakkompaniet, a fusion performance by the Indian Youth Orchestra of Kulturskolan Stockholm, North Indian classical music by Palace on Wheels and Opera la Bollywood by opera singer Charlotta Huldt.

Yoga sessions were led by Swami Jyothirmayah of The Art of Living, while young performers from the International School of the Stockholm Region, Kulturskolan Stockholm, Blackebergs Gymnasium and Uppsala Indian Choir also participated.

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard congratulated the organisers on the festival's 10th anniversary, saying it had played an important role in bringing the two countries and their people closer.

"Our countries share a strong and long-standing partnership, built on mutual trust, shared values and a common commitment to innovation and sustainable growth," she said.

Stenergard said around 300 Swedish companies were present in India, directly employing more than 220,000 people and supporting over two million jobs indirectly across the value chain. In comparison, more than 70 Indian companies had established a presence in Sweden.

She said the strengthened strategic partnership between the two countries could further deepen cooperation in healthcare, green industry, digitalisation, defence and space technology.

Indian Ambassador to Sweden Anurag Bhushan said the 10th anniversary of Namaste Stockholm reflected the deepening friendship between the two countries.

"Today, India's civilizational heritage comes alive on the streets of Stockholm, through its traditions, its taste and its textiles," Bhushan said, adding that initiatives such as the festival strengthened the human connection underpinning the bilateral partnership.

The festival also featured a bazaar showcasing Indian handicrafts and textiles, including products from the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative. Its food court offered a range of vegetarian and vegan dishes, including chaat, rolls, samosas, tandoori dishes, kulchas, dosas and idlis, in line with the festival's sustainability focus.

India Unlimited CEO Sanjoo Malhotra said the festival was launched in 2015 with the aim of showcasing Indian culture, cuisine and crafts while promoting India as a travel destination.

"Today, as we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we are proud to say that this festival has brought together the people of Sweden and India as a community through a language of culture and belonging," Malhotra said.

Founded in 2013, India Unlimited is a Sweden-based platform working to strengthen India-Sweden ties through culture, innovation, business and people-to-people engagement. Its initiatives include Namaste Stockholm and India Sweden Innovation Day.

(UNI)