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Home / Sports / Naman clinches AITA TS-7 U-16 boys’ singles title

Naman clinches AITA TS-7 U-16 boys’ singles title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent JAMMU, Oct 21: Naman Tak defeated Mayank Gupta by 6-4, 6-3 to win the boys' singles title in the All India Tennis Association (AITA) Talent Series-7 Under-16 tournament at the MA Stadium Tennis Courts here. In the...

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Daily Excelsior
04:24 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Naman Tak posing with dignitaries after winning the AITA TS-7 U-16 boys’ singles title at MA Stadium, Jammu.

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 21: Naman Tak defeated Mayank Gupta by 6-4, 6-3 to win the boys' singles title in the All India Tennis Association (AITA) Talent Series-7 Under-16 tournament at the MA Stadium Tennis Courts here.

In the final, Naman displayed a fine all-round game to overcome Mayank in straight sets and emerge as the champion.

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The tournament began at the Maulana Azad Stadium Tennis Court on October 19, with the participation of over 37 players from Jammu and Kashmir and other states.

The tournament was inaugurated by B S Jaggi, Honorary General Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Lawn Tennis Association (JKLTA), in the presence of AITA tournament referee Ketan Gupta from Punjab.

The event provided a competitive platform for budding tennis players to showcase their skills and gain valuable match experience against opponents from different regions.

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