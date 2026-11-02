Nalwa recalls Sikh community’s sacrifices, calls for communal harmony

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 1: J&K BJP Minority Morcha president Ranjodh Singh Nalwa today highlighted the historical sacrifices and contributions of the Sikh community, calling for protection of communal harmony, religious tolerance and equal dignity for all citizens.

Addressing a press conference, Nalwa recalled the 1984 anti-Sikh violence, expressing concern over the killing of innocent people, including women and children, and the suffering endured by the community. He alleged that the Congress leadership was responsible for the violence and criticized the role of certain political representatives during that period.

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Highlighting the contribution of Sikhs to India's history, he said the community had made immense sacrifices in defending humanity, religion, justice and freedom. He recalled the resistance offered by Sikh Gurus and their followers against oppression, describing their sacrifices as an integral part of the country's heritage.

Nalwa also underlined the contribution of Sikh soldiers to the Indian Armed Forces and their role in safeguarding the nation's borders. He said the community had also played a significant role in the freedom struggle against British rule.

Emphasizing that no individual should face discrimination or violence on religious grounds, Nalwa said protecting innocent people, irrespective of their religion, caste or community, was a collective responsibility.

He appealed to people across religious and political affiliations to work together for peace, mutual respect and national unity. India's strength, he said, lies in its diversity, while communal harmony remains essential for the country's progress and stability.

He urged citizens to rise above religious and social divisions and uphold humanity, brotherhood and national integration, ensuring dignity, security and equal respect for everyone.