Nai Basti shopkeepers demand Rs 50 k relief till alternate arrangement

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 14: Shopkeepers whose shops were demolished by the concerned authorities for highway widening at Nai Basti here today staged a protest demonstration demanding relief for the period alternate arrangement is made for them.

The protesters raised slogans in favour of their demands and claimed that the authorities concerned have promised them to allot alternate shops after 5-6 months.

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They said that they will not tolerate injustice and added that no politics should be done on their issue.

"How will we make a livelihood for these 5-6 months? The Government should give us a monthly relief of at least Rs. 50,000 till alternate shops are not allotted to us," they demanded adding: "If our demand is not accepted then we will continue our protest in more aggressive way."

They also claimed that before demolishing their shops they were not taken into confidence.