Nagra accuses BJP of suppressing dissent

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR Oct 22: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer Kuljit Singh Nagra today condemned the police action against Congress workers protesting peacefully in Jammu and Kashmir, accusing the BJP Government of suppressing dissent and violating constitutional rights.

Speaking to reporters in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, Nagra alleged that the police were acting at the BJP Government's behest and preventing people from raising their voices in defence of the Constitution. "The way peaceful protesters are being stopped and detained is condemnable. The more you suppress people, the angrier they will become. This proves that the BJP is scared," Nagra said.

Advertisement

Click here to watch video

He appealed to the police chief and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, under whose administration the police function in Jammu and Kashmir, to stop suppressing peaceful protests.

Nagra said the Congress was preparing for the ‘Save the Vote, Save the Country’ campaign and that he would submit a report on the situation to the party leadership.

He alleged that the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were promoting a dictatorial agenda and undermining constitutional values. "Today, you cannot even leave your house without permission. They want people to remain silent, shut their eyes and sit at home instead of raising their voices," he said.

Referring to the Government's claims of development, Nagra questioned the reliance on the distribution of free food grains as a measure of progress, saying the people would not allow attempts to undermine the Constitution and democratic freedoms to succeed.