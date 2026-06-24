NAGPUR, June 23: A 17-year-old student from Maharashtra has entered the Guinness World Records by developing the world's smallest fully functional robotic arm, surpassing the previous record set by an American innovator.

Hiten Dharpure, a student of School of Scholars, Atre Layout, Nagpur, designed a robotic arm measuring just 39.250 mm, breaking the earlier Guinness World Record of 44.49 mm (1.75 inches) held by Kelton Serra of Indiana, USA.

The electromechanical robotic arm is capable of performing complex movements similar to a human hand. Equipped with micro servo motors and a precision PWM control module, it can move along three independent axes and accurately grasp small objects.

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Hiten designed the custom chassis using FDM technology and fabricated it through 3D printing. He also successfully integrated the servo motors and wiring within the extremely compact structure.

Speaking about his achievement, Hiten said the objective was to demonstrate that high-precision robotics could be developed using readily available technology by pushing the physical limits of micro-manufacturing.

"This world record is my contribution to the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' and shows that world-class innovations can emerge from our own homes," he said.

The entire model was designed from scratch using advanced CAD software, making efficient use of every millimetre of available space. The project also highlights the potential of accessible technology in developing advanced STEM applications.

Hiten's achievement has drawn widespread appreciation and is expected to inspire young innovators in the fields of science and technology.

(UNI)