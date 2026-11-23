Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Nov 22: A grand religious procession to commemorate the Prakash Utsav of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj was taken out in Poonch today with great fervour and gaiety.

The Holy Guru Granth Sahib was placed in a palanquin during the procession. The devotees were chanting hymns in groups and playing traditional musical instruments while Gatka groups displayed their martial art skills. Panj Piyare in traditional dress led the procession, walking ahead of the decorated vehicle carrying Guru Granth Sahib.

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The procession started from historic Gurdwara Singh Sabha Poonch and passed through main bazaar, fort bazaar, bus stand and briefly stopped at ITI ground where traditional gatka was displayed by Sikh swordsmen in traditional dresses. Stalls distributing eatables (Parshad) were also deployed at various locations which served people with great dedication. Afterwards, the procession culminated at Singh Sabha, passing through Parade Bazaar.

District Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee president, Narinder Singh addressed the Sangat near historic Poonch Fort where he shed light on the inspirational life of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. While speaking on the occasion he said that Guru Nanak Dev Ji recognised the whole human race as one and laid emphasis on honest earning and sharing with fellow human beings.

However, the District Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee has expressed strong anguish and disappointment over the District administration for not providing deputation of ten persons as requested by DGPC for conducting the Nagar Kirtan affairs smoothly. Despite repeated requests, no support was provided by the administration, which caused great inconvenience in managing the Nagar Kirtan.

Senior officers from the District administration including SSP and DC besides Principal Govt Degree College Poonch , Prof Jasbir Singh participated in the Nagar Kirtan. All other DGPC members including general secretary Harcharan Singh and Giani Beant Singh, preacher from Punjab, were part of procession.