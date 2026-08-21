Nagaland Deputy CM calls on Dr Jitendra, discusses Central projects in State

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 20: Yanthungo Patton, Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland in-charge of Home and Border Affairs, called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space today, the latter observed that the transformation of the North-East over the last twelve years has been one of the significant outcomes of the development-oriented approach of the Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union Minister expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for placing the North-East high on the national development agenda and said that the region today is witnessing a new phase of connectivity, infrastructure development and economic opportunity. From roads and railways to airports, waterways and digital connectivity, the region has seen a visible acceleration in development, bringing its people closer to the rest of the country and opening new avenues for growth.

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The delegation included Mhathung Yanthan, MLA from 39 Sanis Assembly Constituency and Advisor, Agriculture; Y. MhonbemoHumtsoe, MLA representing 38 Wokha Assembly Constituency; and, Achumbemo Kikon, MLA and Chairman, SPDB Bhandari, representing 40 Bhandari Assembly Constituency. The interaction covered a range of developmental issues relating to connectivity, infrastructure, livelihoods and human-wildlife conflict, while also providing an opportunity to discuss the broader development trajectory of Nagaland and the North-Eastern Region.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the development of the North-East is no longer being viewed in isolation from the country's overall growth journey. Improved connectivity and infrastructure are creating the conditions for the region to emerge as an important contributor to India's economic growth and as a natural gateway to the country's Act East policy. He said that the progress achieved in the region over the last twelve years reflects a sustained policy focus on overcoming geographical challenges and ensuring that distance does not become a barrier to development.

The Union Minister said that connectivity has been at the heart of this transformation. Roads and highways have expanded access to markets and essential services, railway connectivity has steadily moved towards the State capitals and remote areas, while air connectivity has opened new possibilities for tourism, trade, healthcare and emergency response. Inland waterways are also gaining importance as an alternative and sustainable mode of transport, further strengthening the region's links with the rest of India and neighbouring countries.

The expansion of air connectivity in the North-East provides a particularly visible example of this change. The number of operational airports in the region has increased from 9 in 2014 to 17 in 2026, a rise of 78 per cent. The development of new airports and the strengthening of existing aviation infrastructure have substantially improved accessibility in a region characterised by difficult terrain and dispersed settlements.

The Union Minister said that the transformation visible across the North-East over the past twelve years has created a strong foundation for the next phase of development. He said that the Government's approach under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been to bring the region closer to the national mainstream while preserving its distinctive cultural, ecological and social strengths.

Dr. Jitendra Singh expressed confidence that the continuing partnership between the Centre and the States of the North-East would further accelerate the region's development. He said that with improved connectivity, expanding infrastructure and growing economic opportunities, the North-East is well placed to emerge as an important engine of Viksit Bharat, contributing its full potential to India's growth and development.