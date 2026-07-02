Nagaland adopts Lavender cultivation, Minister Along meets Dr Jitendra to discuss further roadmap

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 1: Temjen Imna Along, Minister for Tourism & Higher Education, Government of Nagaland, accompanied by Shri Küzholüzo (Azo) Nienu, Advisor for Science & Technology, Government of Nagaland, today called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences and Minister of State for PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, to discuss a comprehensive roadmap for expanding lavender related Agri-entrepreneurship in th the State of Nagaland.

Pertinent to mention that the success story of Purple Revolution under Aroma Mission, originating from #Bhaderwah in J&K, has been adopted by the State of Nagaland since 2022, beginning with Lavender cultivation by a StartUp group in the Zunheboto region of the State.

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The Nagaland Minister also discussed schemes under the Ministry of Science & Technology to support Universities and Colleges in the State by way of mentorship, financial assistance and infrastructure development.

The Minister was accompanied by Advisor Science & Technology, Govt of Nagaland, Kuzholuzo (Azo) Nienu.

The meeting focused on leveraging the State’s rich biodiversity, natural resources and academic ecosystem through targeted scientific initiatives to generate sustainable livelihoods, strengthen farmers’ incomes, promote rural entrepreneurship and accelerate technology-driven development.

A major focus of the discussions was the expansion of lavender cultivation and other high-value aromatic crops under the successful CSIR Aroma Mission. Appreciating the pilot lavender cultivation initiative taken up by the Government of Nagaland in Zunheboto district, Dr. Jitendra Singh said such scientifically guided interventions, tailored to the State’s agro-climatic conditions, could transform aromatic crop cultivation into a sustainable livelihood model. He said the experience gained from the pilot initiative could help develop a scalable roadmap for expanding similar farmer-centric interventions to other suitable districts of the State, creating higher incomes, rural enterprises and value-added opportunities.

Referring to the remarkable success of the CSIR Aroma Mission in Jammu & Kashmir, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the initiative has demonstrated how science can become a catalyst for socio-economic transformation by creating employment and improving the incomes of farming communities. He suggested that scientists, technical experts and senior officials from Nagaland undertake an exposure visit to Jammu & Kashmir to closely study the successful implementation of lavender cultivation, interact with scientific institutions and progressive farmers, and assess the best practices that could be adapted to Nagaland’s local conditions.

The Union Minister also suggested a scientific assessment of suitable locations across Nagaland for expanding lavender and other aromatic crops through a region-specific approach. He said scientific handholding, quality planting material, technology support, skill development and market linkages would be essential for scaling up aromatic crop cultivation and ensuring long-term benefits for farmers and rural youth.

Temjen Imna Along appreciated the Government of India’s continued support for strengthening the science and technology ecosystem in the North East and expressed the State Government’s commitment to working closely with the Ministry in taking forward collaborative initiatives across priority sectors. Shri Küzholüzo (Azo) Nienu also shared the State’s vision for expanding scientific research, promoting innovation and creating new opportunities for technology-led development in Nagaland.