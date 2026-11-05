Nadda to review progress of AIIMS Awantipora today

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 4: Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda will review the progress of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district tomorrow, amid delays in the execution and operationalisation of the project.

The review comes as the project has achieved 81 per cent physical progress, with efforts underway to make its outpatient department (OPD) functional and expedite pending infrastructure works.

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The hospital's Block-1 has been completed, while Block-2 is 99 percent complete. Electrical substations and allied works have also reached 99 percent completion, with testing and commissioning underway.

During a review meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, on October 16, the executing agencies were directed to complete the remaining electrical works within two weeks and make the OPD services functional by the end of October.

Under Phase-II, covering academic, administrative and hostel buildings, pending civil works are being expedited, with the facilities targeted to become functional by the end of November.

The remaining hospital, academic and residential blocks, hostels and external development works under Phase-III are around 75-80 per cent complete.

The authorities were also directed to ensure operational readiness, including the availability of senior residents and other essential staff, medical equipment, water supply, electricity, fire safety arrangements and transport facilities before the launch of OPD services.

The project has missed several deadlines, while its revised estimated cost has increased to Rs 2,160.84 crore from the initially sanctioned Rs 1,828 crore, marking an escalation of Rs 332.84 crore.

Approved by the Union Cabinet in January 2019, AIIMS Awantipora is envisaged as a 750-bed tertiary-care institute, comprising a hospital, medical college, nursing education facilities, residential complex and allied infrastructure.

Modelled broadly on the lines of AIIMS New Delhi and six other AIIMS established under Phase-I of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), the institute is intended to provide tertiary healthcare, medical and nursing education, and research facilities in the region.

The proposed institute will have 100 MBBS seats and 60 B.Sc. Nursing seats, along with 15-20 super-speciality departments. Its 750-bed capacity will include emergency and trauma beds, AYUSH beds, private beds and intensive care facilities.

Once functional, the institute is expected to cater to around 1,500 outpatients daily and 1,000 inpatients monthly. Its infrastructure will also include an AYUSH block, auditorium, night shelter, guest house, hostels and residential facilities.

The institute is expected to strengthen access to super-speciality healthcare in the region while expanding medical and nursing education and helping address the shortage of healthcare professionals.

The issue of expediting the project has also been taken up by Health and Medical Education Minister Sakeena Itoo.

PDP president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has described AIIMS Awantipora as a "dream project" of her late father, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, and a potential game changer for healthcare in Jammu and Kashmir.