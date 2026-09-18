Nadda stresses safe, continuous care for NCD patients on World Patient Safety Day

NEW DELHI, Sep 17: Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Thursday stressed the need for safe, coordinated and continuous care for people living with non-communicable diseases (NCDs), saying patient safety must remain at the centre of healthcare delivery.

Addressing an event at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here on World Patient Safety Day, Nadda said healthcare should go beyond treatment and ensure that every patient receives safe, high-quality, dignified and patient-centric care.

The theme of World Patient Safety Day, 2026 was "Safe care for noncommunicable diseases", with the slogan "Safe care for life!", highlighting the need for continuity and coordination in the treatment of chronic diseases.

Nadda said patient safety was the collective responsibility of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, technicians, administrators, patients and their attendants.

"Necessary precautions and protocols should not be compromised in the interest of speed," he said, stressing the importance of correct diagnosis, appropriate treatment and adherence to infection-prevention and control practices.

He also linked patient safety with cleanliness and hygiene in healthcare facilities, saying a clean hospital is not merely a well-maintained hospital but also a safer one.

Referring to the Swachhata movement, Nadda said cleanliness should become part of everyday habits and working practices. He said around 11 crore toilets had been built in the country over the past decade, strengthening sanitation infrastructure and contributing to better living conditions.

The minister said improvements in sanitation had also contributed to public health gains, including a decline in diarrhoeal disease. In hospitals, he said hand hygiene, proper waste disposal and adherence to infection-control protocols were essential for preventing infections and ensuring patient safety.

Nadda also highlighted the government's efforts to institutionalise quality standards in healthcare. He said the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS), introduced in 2015, were aimed at creating nationally recognised benchmarks for assessing healthcare quality.

Around 60,000 government health facilities are now NQAS-certified, he said, adding that efforts were underway to expand the coverage to around two lakh institutions.

On financial access to healthcare, Nadda said Ayushman Bharat provides eligible beneficiaries coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care.

Around 11.5 crore beneficiaries have received treatment under the scheme, involving treatment worth nearly Rs 1.6 lakh crore, he said.

Nadda also highlighted the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, saying more than 20,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been established and the network is being expanded to around 25,000 outlets.

He said cumulative savings to citizens through the initiative had been estimated at around Rs 45,000 crore.

Nadda said the government's focus was also on reducing out-of-pocket expenditure on healthcare, which has declined from around 62 per cent of total health expenditure in 2014 to around 43 per cent.

On prevention and early detection, he said screening for NCDs such as diabetes, hypertension and oral, cervical and breast cancers was being strengthened through the public health system.

He also stressed the importance of follow-up and continuity of care, saying patients and their families should receive timely information, guidance and support throughout the treatment process.

"Patients entering a hospital bring not only an illness but also anxiety, hope and expectations," Nadda said, emphasising that the conduct of healthcare personnel was an important part of the patient experience. (PTI)