Nadda reviews progress of projects announced in budget for health sector

NEW DELHI, Aug 27: Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Thursday reviewed the progress of key projects and initiatives announced for the health sector in the Union Budget 2026-27, with a focus on ensuring their timely implementation, effective inter-ministerial coordination and delivery of measurable outcomes.

Nadda took stock of the preparatory work undertaken by various departments of his ministry and emphasised that the budget announcements should translate into concrete programmes, strengthened institutions and enhanced healthcare capacities within clearly-defined timelines.

The minister reviewed the progress of an initiative to increase emergency and trauma-care capacity in district hospitals by 50 per cent through the establishment and strengthening of emergency and trauma care centres, a statement issued by the health ministry said.

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He was informed that following a post-budget webinar, three committees were formed to examine infrastructure, drugs, diagnostics and quality, human resources, academic expansion and skilling, and digital architecture and pre-hospital integration.

A comprehensive gap analysis of district hospitals against the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) has also been completed, the statement said.

Based on patient load, infrastructure and overall readiness, 613 district hospitals have been categorised for a phased implementation, with 160 district hospitals identified for the first phase and targeted for strengthening by march 2027.

The second phase will cover 203 district hospitals and the third phase the remaining 250.

Nadda stressed the need for close monitoring so that the first phase progresses in a focused and time-bound manner.

The minister also reviewed the progress on the budget initiative to strengthen the Allied Health Professionals (AHPs) ecosystem, with the objective of adding one lakh AHPs over the next five years across 10 selected disciplines, the statement said.

He was informed that consultations have been undertaken with industry, state governments, central and state government institutions and hospitals, implementing agencies and regulatory bodies.

A draft Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) note has been prepared and circulated to the ministries concerned and the NITI Aayog.

Nadda was further apprised of a meeting held under the finance minister's chairpersonship on July 27, with discussions continuing on funding options, including a feasible public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Nadda also reviewed the progress of an initiative aimed at creating a stronger care ecosystem through NSQF-aligned training of 1.5 lakh multi-skilled caregivers in the coming year, the statement said.

The programme covers areas including wellness, yoga and the operation of medical and assistive devices. Nadda was informed that training has already commenced, with initial batches of caregivers having been trained.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare is working with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, which is leading the initiative, to scale up training and strengthen the availability of trained caregivers across the country, the statement said.

The minister took a detailed review of the initiatives being taken forward by the Department of Health Research, including Biopharma SHAKTI and the establishment of five regional medical hubs.

Under Biopharma SHAKTI, consultations with industry stakeholders, sensitisation meetings with medical colleges and clinical-trial-training workshops have been undertaken towards creating a network of more than 1,000 accredited clinical trial sites, the statement said.

The proposed Rs 500-crore initiative envisages a hub-and-spoke trial-site network, strengthened data and digital systems, a central trial-facilitation agency and a site-accreditation framework.

Nadda reviewed the progress and stressed the importance of building the requisite institutional and research ecosystem to support India's biopharmaceutical and clinical research capabilities.

Reviewing the proposal for five regional medical hubs, the minister was informed that inputs have been shared with the DPIIT and five priority disease areas -- dyslipidaemia, generalised anxiety disorder, cardiovascular diseases, insomnia and osteoarthritis -- have been identified for the development of evidence-based integrative treatment protocols. ICMR and CCRAS nodal persons have also been identified for the proposed working groups.

Nadda emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts across relevant institutions to ensure that the initiative contributes meaningfully to India's emerging medical-value-tourism ecosystem.

He also reviewed the progress of a budget proposal to strengthen the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to meet global standards and approval timeframes through a dedicated scientific review cadre and a specialist workforce.

Nadda was informed that the expert committee constituted to finalise the workforce structure, number of positions, pay levels and the permanent and flexible mix at different levels has submitted its report.

The minister stressed the need to further strengthen regulatory capacity and scientific expertise to support an efficient, robust and globally-benchmarked drug regulatory system.

The progress of initiatives for strengthening mental healthcare was also reviewed, including the establishment of NIMHANS-II and upgrading the Central Institute of Psychiatry (CIP), Ranchi, and Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH), Tezpur, as regional apex institutions.

Nadda was informed that the expert committee on NIMHANS-II has submitted its report and that the proposed institute is envisaged with a capacity of 1,000 beds, the statement said.

The proposed strengthening of the CIP, Ranchi, and the LGBRIMH, Tezpur, includes advanced psychiatry, neurology and neurosurgery facilities, along with enhanced research, training and academic capacities.

As an immediate institutional-support measure, NIMHANS, Bengaluru, will mentor both institutions to address identified gaps relating to administrative and institutional frameworks, academic flexibility, research development, clinical administration and community integration. (PTI)