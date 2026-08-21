Nadda Reviews H1N1 Influenza Situation; Calls For Continued Vigilance, Robust Surveillance

NEW DELHI, Aug 21: Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday reviewed the prevailing H1N1 influenza situation and preparedness measures in the country with a particular focus on the national capital, and stressed the need for continued vigilance and robust surveillance.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh also attended the meeting.

Nadda reviewed the national surveillance and epidemiological situation, trends in influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI), testing and laboratory surveillance, and preparedness of healthcare facilities to manage seasonal influenza cases, the ministry said.

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He emphasised the need for close monitoring of influenza trends and proactive preparedness to ensure early detection and timely clinical management of cases.

The preparedness of healthcare facilities in Delhi was also reviewed, including the availability of hospital beds, critical care facilities and other essential supplies required to manage patients with seasonal influenza and severe respiratory illness.

The minister stressed the importance of public awareness and adherence to preventive health practices, including respiratory and hand hygiene.

People experiencing persistent or severe respiratory symptoms, breathing difficulty or other warning signs should seek medical advice promptly, he said.

The health ministry said the situation is being closely and continuously monitored and that it is coordinating with states and Union territories, hospitals, laboratories and other stakeholders to strengthen surveillance and preparedness.

The coordination is aimed at ensuring effective surveillance, early detection, timely clinical management and proactive preparedness for seasonal influenza, including H1N1.

Commonly referred to as swine flu, H1N1 is among the influenza viruses that can cause seasonal respiratory illness, with symptoms ranging from fever, cough and sore throat to more severe respiratory complications in vulnerable individuals.

The Ministry has advised continued adherence to respiratory hygiene and hand hygiene measures as part of efforts to limit the spread of respiratory infections. (PTI)