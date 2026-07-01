Nadda releases book of speeches by 'Bengal Tiger' Ashutosh Mookerjee

NEW DELHI, Jun 30 : India's aspiration to emerge as a global knowledge leader must be anchored in the vision of institution-builders such as Dr Ashutosh Mookerjee, Union Minister J P Nadda said on Tuesday while releasing a book on the freedom fighter at the Delhi Assembly.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood attended the launch of the book -- The Collected Speeches of Bengal Tiger Asutosh Mookerjee -- marking the 162nd birth anniversary of the eminent educationist and jurist. The book has been published by the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

"Just as a mobile phone must be recharged every day, public life too requires constant intellectual renewal. Dr Ashutosh Mookerjee's speeches continue to recharge our minds with constitutional values, reasoned debate and a deep sense of nationalism," Nadda said.

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Mookerjee (1864–1924) was an eminent educationist, jurist, member of the Imperial Legislative Council, former Judge and Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calcutta.

Nadda said Mookerjee's uncompromising nationalism, rooted in knowledge and principle, continues to offer valuable lessons for legislators, policymakers and public representatives.

Speaker Vijender Gupta said Mookerjee demonstrated that a nation's true strength lies in fearless scholarship, academic excellence and institutions built on merit.

"It is because of his unwavering commitment to education, justice and India's self-respect that he came to be revered as the 'Tiger of Bengal'," he said.

The chief minister said nation-building is a continuous endeavour carried forward by successive generations.

Referring to the National Education Policy, she noted that its emphasis on Indian languages and value-based education reflected principles that Mookerjee advocated decades ago. (PTI)