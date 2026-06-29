Nadda launches eSushrut@Clinic hospital management information system

New Delhi, Jun 29: Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Monday launched eSushrut@Clinic, a lightweight Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission-enabled hospital management information system developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to accelerate digitisation of small clinics and primary healthcare facilities.

The software is aimed at addressing the lack of affordable and easy-to-use digital solutions for small outpatient clinics, which continue to rely heavily on manual processes.

Large hospital management information system (HMIS) platforms are often too complex and expensive for such facilities, limiting digital adoption in the healthcare sector, the ministry said.

It said eSushrut@Clinic has been designed as a simple, cloud-based and affordable HMIS that can be deployed in government primary health centres (PHCs), health and wellness centres (HWCs), sub-centres and private clinics.

More than 800 health facilities have already been onboarded onto the platform, generating over 680 health records. C-DAC is also implementing its flagship eSushrut software across more than 15 AIIMS and several state government hospitals.

The platform automates routine clinic functions such as patient registration, billing and management information system (MIS) reporting. It also incorporates speech-to-text functionality, a clinical decision support system (CDSS) and the latest Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) features, including ABHA search, Scan and Share services and digital health record integration.

According to the ministry, the platform has been designed to be intuitive and requires no specialised technical expertise. Being cloud-based, it can be accessed from multiple devices without requiring complex infrastructure.

The onboarding process includes mandatory registration through the Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) and Healthcare Facilities Registry (HFR), ensuring that only authenticated doctors can use the platform.

To support wider adoption, the National Health Authority (NHA) signed a memorandum of understanding with C-DAC under which the latter will maintain and upgrade the software while NHA will provide financial and operational support. The financial support will cover cloud hosting costs and SMS notifications sent to patients regarding ABDM services and other alerts. NHA will also extend its call centre services to provide first-level customer support, while C-DAC will be responsible for training personnel and auditing service quality.

The software has been priced at Rs 499 per month for up to five users. Under the MoU, NHA will provide a subsidy of Rs 200 per month, reducing the effective subscription cost to Rs 299.

The platform will be offered free of cost for the first three months, while additional users beyond the five-user limit will be charged Rs 50 per user per month.

The ministry said the initiative is expected to improve digital adoption among smaller healthcare providers and strengthen implementation of the ABDM by making government-backed digital health infrastructure more accessible. (Agencies)