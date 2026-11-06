Nadda directs for OPD operations of AIIMS Awantipora by Dec, completion of construction by March

AIIMS Awantipora to offer 100 MBBS seats soon: Itoo

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 5: Union Health Minister, JP Nadda, today directed the agencies to complete the remaining construction work of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Awantipora by March next year and expedite arrangements to begin outpatient services before December 2026.

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Nadda who arrived here this morning reviewed construction and operational preparedness at the AIIMS Awantipora.

During the review, the Union Health Minister assessed infrastructure development, equipment and furniture procurement, recruitment and readiness for medical and academic activities.

The review also covered campus security, transport connectivity, website development and operational partnerships. Nadda called for coordination among AIIMS Awantipora, CPWD, HITES and the local administration to resolve outstanding issues.

Nadda said timely completion and operationalisation of the institute would expand access to quality tertiary and specialised healthcare in Jammu and Kashmir while strengthening medical education and regional healthcare capacity.

Inpatient services are proposed to start in July 2027, subject to the completion of infrastructure and operational arrangements. Academic activities, including MBBS classes, are planned for the 2027-28 session beginning in June-July 2027. Click here to watch video

The officials informed him that construction was nearing completion, with all major buildings completed. He commended the Central Public Works Department and other stakeholders for advancing the project despite difficult terrain and other constraints.

"The Phase-I buildings, including the OPD Registration Block, OPD Block, residential buildings and designated hostels, have been completed. Inventory verification and formal handover are underway, while the remaining academic, administrative, hospital and residential facilities are being taken up in phases.

The Minister directed HITES and the institute's Executive Director to coordinate closely and accelerate procurement of medical equipment, OPD instruments, laboratory equipment and furniture. Essential purchases needed to launch outpatient services must receive priority, he said.

He was told that the procurement approval has been granted for 180 medical equipment items worth Rs 59.41 crore, with Notices of Award issued for 140 items. Procurement of OPD instruments, laboratory furniture and medical and administrative furniture is at different stages.

Nadda asked officials to ensure that diagnostic facilities, equipment, personnel and other operational requirements were in place ahead of the launch of medical services.

He also directed the institute to fast-track faculty recruitment, fill non-faculty vacancies and engage the personnel required for outpatient and other services.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has approved essential manpower arrangements covering 652 positions across categories, including hospital attendants, housekeeping and sanitation workers, and 150 security personnel.

In the meantime, Health Minister Sakeena Itoo, who was also present in the review meeting told reporters that AIIMS Awantipora is expected to offer 100 MBBS seats soon.

Itoo said Nadda had indicated that 100 MBBS seats would be made available soon, expressing hope that the institution would become fully functional at the earliest.

She said the operationalisation of AIIMS Awantipora would improve access to specialised healthcare and advanced medical facilities, particularly for patients from south Kashmir.

"The Union Health Minister has stressed that the institute should become functional as soon as possible. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has visited the institute several times over the past two years, and I have also reviewed its progress to ensure its early operationalisation," she said.

The minister said the institute would play an important role in improving patient care and reducing the need for people to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir for specialised treatment.

During the visit, Minister Itoo also sought Nadda's intervention in facilitating the return of the mortal remains of Adnan Ahmed Rather, a final-year MBBS student from Sopore who died in Bangladesh.

She said she had handed over the student's documents and contact details to the Union Health Minister and requested him to take up the matter with the concerned ministry.

"The family is extremely distressed, and his mother is in a state of shock. I have requested the Union Health Minister to ensure that his mortal remains are brought back at the earliest," Itoo said.

She added that Nadda had assured her that he would speak to the concerned ministry and extend assistance in bringing the student's body back to his family.